Do the Padres Have the Capital to Be Buyers at the Deadline?

If there’s one thing the San Diego Padres have been known for over the last few seasons, it’s been their aggression at the trade deadline. With the team currently sitting at 44-36 and zero games back from a Wild Card spot, it makes total sense for them to repeat their old ways.

However, the one downside that comes with their aggressive ways is that they often trade plenty of their top prospects on deadline day in the process. Over the years, they gave up a huge package for Juan Soto that included star prospects James Wood, MacKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell, and Jarlin Susana, as well as a large group of MLB talent.

They also dealt a group of prospects that most notably included Robby Snelling last season, slimming their farm system even more.

While they’ve done a good job at replenishing their farm system, it is notably thinner for a team that’s hoping to buy in a seller’s market. It becomes even slimmer when you consider the team has tried incredibly hard to avoid trading their two members of our top 100, Leo De Vries and Ethan Salas.