Ranking The Top Prospects Dealt At MLB’s Trade Deadline

27. Malcolm Nuñez – 3B/1B – Pittsburgh Pirates

Another bat first prospect that has hit enough to carry him, Nuñez boasts above average power with an above average feel to hit that is topped off with a good approach. Just 21 years old and producing in Double-A, Nuñez has hit 17 homers while punching out just 20% of the time.

Likely to move to first base or DH, Nuñez will have to really hit in order to be a valuable prospect, but that is exactly what he has done this year.

28. Clayton Beeter – RHP – New York Yankees

Swapped for Joey Gallo, Beeter has some of the nastiest stuff you’ll see, however often times he has little say over where it is going. A 36 K% and 14% walk rate along with 10 home runs surrendered in 51 2/3 innings make Beeter a rare three true outcome pitcher, which is ironic given who he was traded for.

Beeter has a mid 90s fastball that can touch 98 mph with life and a pair of devastating breaking balls that can blend together at times. Right now, Beeter is making just too many non-competitive pitches as well as missing over the middle which is limiting his ability to be effective. He has the upside of a lights out back end reliever if he can hone in on his command even a little bit.

29. Levi Stoudt – RHP – Cincinnati Reds

After a really impressive pro debut last year, Stoudt has taken a bit of a step back in 2022. A 3.31 ERA in 2021 has inflated to a 5.28 ERA this season.

A pretty flat fastball has left Stoudt in a spot where he has to rely on his slider a bit too much, throwing it 46% of the time. If Stoudt can develop a sinker or improve the feel for his changeup, he should induce enough weak contact to project as a back-end of the rotation starter.