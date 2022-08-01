Joe Musgrove Signs Contract Extension with San Diego Padres

The big looming question in San Diego has now been answered. On Monday, 29-year-old ace Joe Musgrove inked a five-year, $100 million extension with the Padres.

Joe Musgrove $100M, 5-year deal with Padres is done. He stays in San Diego! — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 1, 2022

Acquired on January 19, 2021 from the Pirates, Musgrove has been nothing short of fantastic. In 2021, Musgrove recorded a 3.18 ERA with 203 strikeouts in 181.1 innings. In 2022, his ERA sits at 2.65 through 18 starts with 144 strikeouts through 115.1 innings. The extension will take him through 2027, his age-34 season.

With Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea’s contracts expiring after this season and Blake Snell and Yu Darvish’s contracts up after 2023, signing Musgrove to an extension was number one on the priority list. The Padres now have their ace for the for the next five seasons.

At an average annual salary of $20 million, Musgrove comes at a great value. That range for 2022 includes starters such as Lance Lynn, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Charlie Morton, Robbie Ray, and Noah Syndergaard. Each are either nearing the end of their career, suffer from an injury history, or lack the track record Musgrove has. This move helps the Padres visualize where their financial flexibility stands now having six players under contract through 2025.