What Kind of Haul Could Merrill Kelly Net the D-Backs?

Entering Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers, the Arizona Diamondbacks have lose four games in a row and are just 1-7 in their previous eight games. Meanwhile, during that time, they’ve traded away Josh Naylor and Randal Grichuk, signifying that they are indeed MLB trade deadline sellers.

They still have numerous players on the trade block, including reliable starting pitcher Merrill Kelly.

The rumors are taking a toll on the team, as they clearly appear to be going through the motions as the whole team is on the edge of their seat over if they’ll get traded. That’s especially true when, while it’s a long-shot, there have been reports that Ketel Marte has been discussed in trades.

While it’s extremely unlikely, that can just add to the anxiety and stress placed on players when they hear that even the face of the franchise is in trade talks. Combine that with the massive amount of injuries they’ve taken on, and it’s just been too much to overcome.