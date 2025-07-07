Injured D-Backs Are Fighting for Their Lives as the Deadline Looms

It wasn’t too long ago that the Arizona Diamondbacks were three wins away from winning their second World Series in franchise history. We see the core of a team that was ready to consistently win, even in a division as tough as the NL West.

With Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly leading their rotation, and Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll leading their lineup, there was a clear window to win in Arizona. Last year, the D-Backs put together a strong season but fell just short of getting a spot in the Wild Card on a tiebreaker a day after the season.

After being left helpless but to watch the postseason from their couch, the D-Backs made big splashes this winter to improve their roster to make another run. None larger than signing the top ace on the market in Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million deal.

Now, here we are six months later, and Burnes is on the shelf for all of 2025, and likely most of 2026, and suddenly we are talking about this team as a potential seller at the trade deadline.