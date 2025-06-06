Are We Seeing the New Norm for Mike Trout?

11 All-Star appearances. Nine Silver Sluggers. Three AL MVP awards. Two All-Star MVP awards. One AL Rookie of the Year award. And so many more accolades.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is one of the most talented players the game has ever seen. For baseball fans who watched the league during the 2010s, they were guaranteed to see greatness out on the west coast.

Selected No. 25 overall by the Angels in the 2009 draft, Trout would make his MLB debut just two years later at the age of 19. For the following decade, he would terrorize opposing pitchers, compiling a 72.2 bWAR with a .305/.419/.581 slash line, 285 homers, and 752 RBIs in nine seasons.

That final year of the decade saw Trout sign a 12-year mega extension with the team. The Angels were rewarded with another solid year in a Covid-shortened season: an OPS just shy of 1.000 and a top-five AL MVP finish.