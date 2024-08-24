Do the Rockies Still See Nolan Jones as a Core Piece?

“I’m in a good spot,” Jones said. “Again, there’s going to be slip-ups. But I think that going into this offseason, my plan was to be the best outfielder I can be. That’s something I’ve attacked every day, and I’m stronger and faster than I was last year.”

Alas, baseball is a fickle sport that had other things in mind.

A notoriously slow starter, no one was terribly concerned when Jones struggled during spring training. Then the injuries set in. Early on, he missed 41 games due to a low-back strain followed by a sprained knee. His comeback did not last long. Jones went back on the IL on July 12 as his back injury resurfaced, and he missed 30 additional games.

Making things worse, his offensive numbers have not been promising.

In the 51 games he has played this season, Jones has slashed .200/.305/.306 (61 wRC+). His power has mostly been missing — he’s hit only three home runs — and his 33.3% strikeout rate is significantly worse than his 2023 rate of 29.7%. Moreover, Jones’ ability to hit in clutch situations has seemed largely gone.

It has been an agonizing time for the young outfielder.