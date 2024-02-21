Why Julio Rodríguez Is the Best Center Fielder in Baseball

Baserunning

.@JRODshow44 was running so fast the camera couldn't keep up. 😳 pic.twitter.com/R0H44QNRkv — MLB (@MLB) August 13, 2022

J-Rod stole 37 bases last year. He tied for second in the AL in baserunning runs (BsR), per FanGraphs. With his elite sprint speed, I wouldn’t be surprised if he swiped another 10 or 15 bags in 2024.

Judge is a capable runner, but outside of his superhuman 2022 season, he hasn’t provided much value on the bases. He also lost significant footspeed last year, falling into the 33rd percentile in sprint speed. At his age, it’s hard to imagine those extra feet per second are coming back.

Player SB Sprint Speed hp TO 1B TIME BsR Julio Rodríguez 37 96th percentile 4.28 sec. 7.0 Aaron Judge 3 33rd percentile 4.80 sec. 7.0 2023 stats. Sprint speed and HP to 1B via Baseball Savant. BsR via FanGraphs.

Defense

HOLY J-ROD 🤯🤯🤯



The DR 🇩🇴missed a big opportunity last inning, but has pulled within three.



This insane catch from Julio helps keep it there.pic.twitter.com/7AHTUHws8H — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 16, 2023

Rodríguez is a strong defensive center fielder. With 90th-percentile arm strength and 12 OAA, he provided +8 runs of defensive value last season, according to Baseball Savant. Not every metric is quite as high on his defense, but it’s clear from watching him play that he can handle the position if nothing else. His youth and speed give him a high floor, and his OAA is proof of his high ceiling.

Judge has been a good fielder throughout his career, finishing as a Gold Glove finalist in 2017 and ’18. He has held his own in center field, too. However, he only has 131 games of professional experience at the position – 120 in the majors and another 11 in the minor leagues. At his age and with his lack of experience, I’m not sure how he’ll handle more regular playing time at the most demanding outfield position.

In the Statcast OAA era (2016-present), only three full-time center fielders have provided positive defensive value (per FanGraphs) in their age-32 season or older: Lorenzo Cain, Kevin Kiermaier and Starling Marte. Cain and Kiermaier are all-time great defenders. Marte was never quite at that level, but still, he entered his age-32 campaign with high-level sprint speed and thousands of innings of experience in center. That’s not Judge.

Youth and Durability

Julio Rodriguez joins Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez as the only Mariners to have a 100 RBI season at age 22 or younger🤯



And he’s also just the 3rd player ever to record 30+ home runs, 30+ stolen bases, and 100 RBI at age 22 or younger!!!



Special. pic.twitter.com/Q7BLqwhntc — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 20, 2023

Speaking of age, at a bright young 23, Rodríguez has his whole future ahead of him. As terrific as he already is, it’s conceivable that he’s only going to get better over the next several seasons. On a similar note, he has been healthy and durable thus far in his career. Last year, he ranked 10th in the majors with 714 PA.