Just Baseball’s All-Star Mock Ballot No. 1

All-Star season is finally upon us! It’s time for fans to start casting their votes for who should be in Atlanta for the 2025 All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 15.

At the beginning of the season, Just Baseball launched its very own Discord channel to serve as a way for baseball fans and Just Baseball staff members to connect through all things baseball, and it’s been a roaring success.

To pay fan service to those who have signed up and been involved in what’s been the best baseball group chat in the world, Just Baseball recently carried out its first All-Star mock ballot for the upcoming Midsummer Classic by polling Just Baseball staffers and community members through the Discord chat.

A special thanks to all those who participated and casted a vote in our first All-Star mock ballot, and for those who may have missed out on the first wave of voting, there’s still time to get involved!