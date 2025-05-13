Odds to Win MLB’s 2025 MVP: Updated Trackers & Betting Lines

Alonso has been the best player on the Mets so far this season, but Francisco Lindor has been very close, and Juan Soto still has the potential to be the leading offensive force at any time. There are better Mets to wager on right now to win the NL MVP, with the best bet being the same dark horse that nearly took the award last year.

Is Francisco Lindor the Best Dark Horse Bet for NL MVP?

Player Team Current Odds Freddie Freeman Los Angeles Dodgers +1200 Francisco Lindor New York Mets +2500 Jackon Merrill San Diego Padres +2500 Pete Crow-Armstrong Chicago Cubs +4000 Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers +5000

Last year, Francisco Lindor finished as the runner-up to win the NL MVP as he put the Mets on his back and carried them to the playoffs with an outstanding finish to the 2025 season. This season, Lindor seems to have more help, with the strong start to the season from Alonso, and the man providing him protection in the lineup, Juan Soto.

Still, it is Lindor who sets the table and bats leadoff for the Mets, and he is also the one who is the captain of their defense from the shortstop position. Through the first quarter of the season, Lindor has still looked like the Mets’ best player, and yet he faces the longest odds to win the NL MVP. If there is a Met to bet on to win the NL MVP, it’s Lindor as the value is really good at +2500.

Jackson Merrill is sitting at that same spot, despite the fact that he has only played 15 games due to a hamstring injury. This is a testament to how well he has played in his limited time and the type of season he is capable of having. This could be the best center fielder in baseball, and that makes him a fun flier to follow in this NL MVP race.

How to Follow the MLB MVP Odds

When betting on awards futures, timing is everything. Knowing when it is right to strike is half the battle in making sure you are finding value on the board. Right now, there is very little value on betting on Aaron Judge to win the AL MVP, because there is not much upside, but you also have to understand that it is not wise to bet against him either.

If there is one play in the AL right now, it is probably Bobby Witt Jr. just because he has the potential to run down Judge in the AL MVP race, and the odds have gotten long enough for him to do it that it has become an attractive proposition for a samller wager that can pay off big.