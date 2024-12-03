When Will the Baseball Hall of Fame Results Be Revealed?

While there may not be any Major League Baseball games to watch right now, I’ve always found the term “offseason” to be something of a misnomer. After all, there’s no shortage of baseball activity to follow over the winter.

Not only is the free agent market starting to pick up, but we are fast approaching Hall of Fame season.

Over the next couple of months, we’ll learn who the Classic Baseball Era Committee and the Baseball Writers’ Association of America have selected for enshrinement in the National Baseball Hall of Fame next summer. That means plenty of debate and discussion about deserving candidates, voting practices, and proper Cooperstown criteria.

Will Ichiro Suzuki be the next unanimous first-ballot Hall of Famer? Can Billy Wagner overcome the closer stigma? Will the infamous “character clause” continue to prevent stars like Carlos Beltrán and Alex Rodriguez from getting over the hump?