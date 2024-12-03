When Will the Baseball Hall of Fame Results Be Revealed?
Every important date and detail you need to know about the 2025 Hall of Fame class.
While there may not be any Major League Baseball games to watch right now, I’ve always found the term “offseason” to be something of a misnomer. After all, there’s no shortage of baseball activity to follow over the winter.
Not only is the free agent market starting to pick up, but we are fast approaching Hall of Fame season.
Over the next couple of months, we’ll learn who the Classic Baseball Era Committee and the Baseball Writers’ Association of America have selected for enshrinement in the National Baseball Hall of Fame next summer. That means plenty of debate and discussion about deserving candidates, voting practices, and proper Cooperstown criteria.
Will Ichiro Suzuki be the next unanimous first-ballot Hall of Famer? Can Billy Wagner overcome the closer stigma? Will the infamous “character clause” continue to prevent stars like Carlos Beltrán and Alex Rodriguez from getting over the hump?
I could keep going, but I think we all get the point.
Here is a breakdown of every important date, time, and detail you need to know about the voting for and selection of the 2025 Hall of Fame class.
2025 HOF Class: Important Times and Dates
When Will the Classic Baseball Era Ballot Results Be Announced?
The results from the Classic Baseball Era Committee voting will be announced live on MLB Network at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 8, 2024.
When Are Hall of Fame Ballots Due?
BBWAA voters must return their Hall of Fame ballots no later than Tuesday, December 31, 2024.
When Will the BBWAA Hall of Fame Ballot Results Be Announced?
Results from the 2025 BBWAA Hall of Fame voting will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.
You can keep up to date with ballots that have already been made public by visiting the Baseball Hall of Fame Vote Tracker or following Ryan Thibodaux on Bluesky.
When Is the 2025 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend?
Next year’s Induction Weekend, also known as Hall of Fame Weekend, will take place from July 25 to 28, 2025 in Cooperstown, New York.
In addition to honoring the HOF class of 2025, the weekend will also celebrate the winners of the Ford C. Frick Award and BBWAA Career Excellence Award. You can learn more about the events of Hall of Fame Weekend at BaseballHall.org.
When Is the 2025 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?
The induction ceremony for the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2025 will begin at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, July 27, 2025. As usual, the celebration will take place at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown.
2025 HOF Class: Important Details
Who Is On the Classic Baseball Era Ballot?
The Classic Baseball Era Committee was formed to help acknowledge those whose “primary contribution to the game came prior to 1980” (per BaseballHall.org).
Seven players and one manager are included on this year’s ballot. They are listed below in alphabetical order.
Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, John Donaldson, Steve Garvey, Vic Harris, Tommy John, Dave Parker and Luis Tiant.
Each member of the 16-person committee can vote for up to three candidates. A candidate must receive at least 12 votes to earn election to the Hall of Fame. That means no more than four candidates can be enshrined in any given year.
Who Is On the BBWAA Hall of Fame Ballot?
There are 28 players on this year’s BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot. They are listed below in alphabetical order, courtesy of BaseballHall.org.
Bobby Abreu, Carlos Beltrán, Mark Buehrle, Carlos González, Curtis Granderson, Félix Hernández, Torii Hunter, Adam Jones, Andruw Jones, Ian Kinsler, Russell Martin, Brian McCann, Dustin Pedroia, Andy Pettitte, Hanley Ramírez, Manny Ramírez, Fernando Rodney, Álex Rodríguez, Francisco Rodríguez, Jimmy Rollins, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Troy Tulowitzki, Chase Utley, Omar Vizquel, Billy Wagner, David Wright, and Ben Zobrist.
Half of the candidates (14) are on the ballot for the first time in 2025. Once again, they are listed below in alphabetical order.
Carlos González, Curtis Granderson, Félix Hernández, Adam Jones, Ian Kinsler, Russell Martin, Brian McCann, Dustin Pedroia, Hanley Ramírez, Fernando Rodney, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Troy Tulowitzki and Ben Zobrist.
Of the 14 returning candidates, only four received more than one-third of the vote last year: Billy Wagner, Andruw Jones, Carlos Beltrán, and Álex Rodríguez. Wagner (73.8% of the vote in 2024) is entering his final year on the ballot. Players must receive 75% of the vote to earn election.
Baseball Hall of Fame: More Key Details
How Many Players Are in the Baseball Hall of Fame?
The inductees of the 2025 class will join 346 current members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
That number includes 274 Hall of Famers who were inducted as players, 39 who were inducted as executives and/or pioneers, 23 who were inducted as managers, and 10 who were inducted as umpires.
Who Was Inducted Into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024?
The 2024 National Baseball Hall of Fame class included three players and one manager: Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton, Jim Leyland, and Joe Mauer. Beltre, Helton, and Mauer were chosen by the BBWAA, while Leyland was selected by the Contemporary Era Committee.