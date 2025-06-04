Jeremy Peña Has Quietly Been a Top Shortstop for the Astros

On April 16, 2025, I wrote down an idea for a headline in my iPhone notes app: “This is the new Jeremy Peña. You haven’t met him yet.”

It was three weeks into the season, and Peña was hitting .215 with a .682 OPS and a 91 wRC+. However, his xwOBA was almost 100 points higher than his wOBA. Indeed, his .393 xwOBA put him among the top 20 qualified hitters in the American League.

Powering that xwOBA was a hard-hit rate over 50%. In each of Peña’s first three seasons, that figure sat in the thirties. His 13% barrel rate was also a noticeable improvement upon a 6.2% career average entering the season.

Peña’s average bat speed was actually slightly slower than it had been in 2024, but the distribution was tighter. In other words, his swing was more consistent. Perhaps that consistency was one reason for his much-improved squared-up rate. Peña may not have been swinging particularly hard, but he was getting the most out of his swings.