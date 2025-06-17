Will Smith Has Never Been Better for the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have no shortage of household names that dominate the headlines daily in L.A. But quietly anchoring one of baseball’s most feared lineups is a player who often goes overlooked outside of Dodger circles: Will Smith. And in 2025, he’s never been better.

Smith’s story is one of steady progression and quiet consistency. A proud product of the University of Louisville, Smith is now joined in the Dodgers’ catching room by another Louisville alum, one of the game’s top prospects, Dalton Rushing.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are celebrating their sixth College World Series trip since 2007 — a testament to the powerhouse program that helped shape Smith into the steady force he is today.

The Dodgers, wise to just how valuable their backstop is, made sure to keep him in Dodger blue for the long haul. On the eve of the 2024 season, the team locked Smith up with a 10-year, $140 million contract extension, securing their present and future behind the plate through 2033.