José Ramírez Is Baseball’s Most Consistent Superstar

When it comes to MLB superstars, names like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge tend to dominate the discussion. While they definitely deserve it, there’s another name that rarely gets brought up, despite an excellent track record of consistency over the last decade that’s on par with anybody’s.

Whether it’s because he plays for a smaller-market team in Cleveland or because he’s not on an overpowering superteam, José Ramírez continues to fly under the radar.

Make no mistake about it, though, he deserves to be talked about as one of the absolute best players in all of Major League Baseball. With the numbers he’s put up throughout his career, one could even argue that he’s the most consistent player in the league and, without question, the best third baseman of this era.

The Definition of Consistency

KANSAS CITY, MO – MARCH 27: Cleveland Guardians third base José Ramírez (11) makes a throw to first between innings of an Opening Day MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals on March 27, 2025 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Since his breakout season of 2016, Ramírez has been the poster boy of reliability. He’s tallied five seasons with an fWAR above 6.0, with two of them being north of 7.0. He’s a six-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger.