Only Cal Raleigh Can Contest Aaron Judge for 2025 AL MVP

Coming into the 2025 season, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was a favorite for the American League Most Valuable Player. Of course he was. Judge is always a favorite.

He won the AL MVP unanimously in 2024, beating out Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. If even Witt Jr. couldn’t top Judge, does anyone have a shot this year? While Witt is still a top contender this season, a new, surprise candidate has emerged over the first two and a half months of the season. And when we say surprise, we mean Surprise with a capital “S.”

Cal Raleigh, affectionately known as “Big Dumper,” has entered the conversation. He might just be the best bet to dethrone Judge. Aside from having the best nickname in baseball, what has the Seattle Mariners‘ catcher done to thrust himself into the early MVP talk?

The first thing you notice when you look at Raleigh’s stats are his power numbers. He doesn’t just lead catchers with 26 home runs in 66 games, he leads everyone — Judge included. He’s batting a career-high .265 with a .629 slugging percentage and a .400 wOBA, both of which rank second in the majors behind Judge. He also ranks third in the AL with 53 RBIs.