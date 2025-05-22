NL & AL Rookie of the Year Odds 2025: Who’s MLB’s Next Young Star? (Updated May 2025)

All it takes is a few hot months for any player or pitcher to vault themselves right to the top of a Rookie of the Year race. The only question is who will be the young stars that emerge this year.

This page will be your guide to the updated betting odds throughout the season, as we follow along with what is sure to be a thrilling race for both AL and NL Rookie of the Year.

Current Rookie of the Year Award Odds: Top Contenders for 2025

Before we dive a little bit deeper into the races in each respective league, let’s just take a look at the current updated odds from BetMGM in the two Rookie of the Year races.

2025 American League Rookie of the Year Odds

Player Team Current Odds Last Week’s Odds Opening Odds Implied Probability Jacob Wilson Athletics -175 -125 +700 63.64% Jasson Dominguez New York Yankees +500 +525 +600 16.67% Will Warren New York Yankees +700 +6000 +5000 12.5% Kristian Campbell Boston Red Sox +1000 +350 +1100 9.09% Shane Smith Chicago White Sox +1300 +3000 +3000 (4/12)* 7.14% Jackson Jobe Detroit Tigers +3000 +4000 +800 3.23% Jack Leiter Texas Rangers +3000 +6000 +6600 3.23% Chandler Simpson Tampa Bay Rays +3000 +2000 +15000 3.23% Nick Kurtz Athletics +3000 +2500 +8000 3.23% Roman Anthony Boston Red Sox +4000 +3000 +700 2.44% Cameron Smith Houston Astros +4000 +6000 +8000 2.44%

The American League Rookie of the Year race has a clear favorite right now, with a wide-open field of contenders vying for second place. Jacob Wilson was at -125 odds last week, and is now becoming more of a favorite at -175.

Wilson is hitting .341 through 47 games, all while playing good defense at shortstop for the A’s. If he keeps up those two things, Wilson is going to run away with the AL Rookie of the Year.