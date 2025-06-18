Francisco Lindor Needs To Be an All-Star This Time Around

With the New York Mets in the midst of a 10-game slate, which includes three against the Philadelphia Phillies and seven with the Atlanta Braves, it is time to talk about Francisco Lindor.

After all, Lindor’s heroics against these two National League East foes at the tail end of last season cannot be overlooked. With the Mets in Atlanta for a win-and-in Game 161, Lindor smashed a go-ahead, two-run homer to put New York ahead 8-7 in a rollercoaster win that clinched a postseason berth for the team.

Less than two weeks later, with the Mets trailing the Phillies 1-0 in Game 4 of the NLDS, Lindor came up with another game-changing hit — this time, a go-ahead grand slam off Carlos Estévez. Lindor’s second-career playoff grand slam proved to be all the offense that the Mets would need in Game 4, as they cruised to a 4-1 victory, punching their ticket to the NLCS and a date with the eventual World Series champion Dodgers.

Those two swings were far from one-offs for the shortstop, who at the time was in year four in Queens after a trade before the 2021 season brought him over from Cleveland.