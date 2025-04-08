The Quinn Priester Trade Shows Brewers’ Desperation

Milwaukee does still own five selections within the top 100 picks after the Priester transaction, so having an abundance of draft selections likely made it a bit easier to pay the price that the Red Sox were asking for.

But once again, that should tell you all you need to know about how the Brewers view their current pitching situation — not just in 2025, but moving forward as well.

Priester’s Impact in 2025 and Beyond

As it currently stands, the Brewers’ starting rotation consists of Peralta, Tyler Alexander, Elvin Rodriguez, and Chad Patrick.

Alexander and Patrick have done well in their handful of starts to this point, but there’s obvious risk in relying upon those two arms to be focal points in the rotation. However, the Brewers may have no choice but to hope they can maintain that efficiency until some of their regular starters return to the mound.

Rodriguez, who was forced into the rotation as a result from all of the injuries, has struggled mightily in his first two turns through the rotation. In his two outings (nine total innings), Rodriguez has surrendered 11 runs (11.00 ERA) and 14 hits, including five home runs.

The Brewers have been so successful over the years due to their ability to find arms who can keep them in games and eat innings, but Rodriguez has not demonstrated an ability to do so. One would think his performance contributed to the organization’s decision to swing this trade.