How the Brewers Can Become Strong World Series Contenders

Adames has been one of the most important players in the organization since he came over from Tampa Bay back in 2021, and replacing his production should be of the utmost importance this offseason.

Metric 5/22/21 – Present Brewers Rank Hits 511 1st Doubles 119 1st Home Runs 107 1st Runs 310 2nd RBI 348 1st fWAR 15.7 1st Willy Adames stats as a Brewer, via FanGraphs

Since the Brewers acquired Adames back on May 21, 2021, no player has produced more fWAR for the club. He has over 100 RBIs more than the next closest player over that stretch (Christian Yelich, 224), and his 107 home runs are almost double the next closest player as well (Rowdy Tellez, 55).

Point being, he has been a major pillar of the Brewers’ run production over the course of his time in Milwaukee. The Brewers can’t expect to subtract Adames from their lineup and have the offense continue to roll in 2025.

That being said, it feels as if the Brewers are comfortable with their group of internal options to help replace his production in 2025. Christian Yelich will return to the lineup next season, and many of their young bats – especially budding superstar Jackson Chourio – have plenty of room to grow offensively.

While it was an offensive formula that worked for the Brewers in 2024, it’s yet to be seen if relying on their young bats to take a step forward will be enough. Whatever their course of action may be, they need to have a plan for how to minimize the effects of losing such an impactful offensive weapon as Adames.

Priority #2: Address Third Base

When looking at Milwaukee’s big league lineup as a whole, third base is the only position in glaring need of an upgrade. Addressing the hot corner could be somewhat related to replacing Adames’ production in the lineup.