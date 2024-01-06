Milwaukee Brewers Top 15 Prospects For 2024

Outlook

After struggling a bit with his command following his promotion to Triple-A in 2022, Gasser cleaned things up in 2023, with an impressive 20% K-BB rate. In a vacuum, the stuff does not jump off of the page, but including both fastballs, Gasser has four viable big league offerings that all play up thanks to his funkiness and deception. Gasser is a high-probability back-end starter.

9. Eric Brown Jr. – SS – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (27) – 2022 (MIL) | ETA: 2025

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 45/45 30/40 55/55 45/55 50+

Strong contact rates and the tools to potentially stick at shortstop give Brown Jr. everyday upside. How much impact there is will likely determine his ceiling.

Offense

An unorthodox setup, Brown starts with his feet no more than six inches apart and his hands closer to his front shoulder than his back shoulder. The bat is angled horizontally, straight across the brim of his helmet. Leaned heavily into his backside, Brown stretches his hands backwards as he slowly gains ground with his front leg.

Because of the slow build of the load and long distance both his hands and front leg have to travel, Brown starts the move right as the pitcher lifts his leg. A great athlete, Brown controls his body well through his load and consistently puts himself in a good position. The pull back with his hands and hinge into his back hip as he strides with his front leg likely helps him keep his weight back and avoid a power leak forward.

Brown has an excellent feel for the barrel, boasting the adjustability to get to pitches in different locations and spoiling plenty of tough two strike offerings. After launching just 16 homers in 123 collegiate games and nine through his first 100 pro games, there’s some questions about how much power he can tap into. A thumb injury followed by a fractured scapula wiped out much of his 2023 and could have negated some power output.

There’s flashes of average pop to his pull side and with some room to add a bit more muscle in addition to a full, healthy season, Brown could still tap into a bit more impact. If not, his gap to gap power should be enough, as he is a well above-average hitter with a very disciplined approach.

Defense/Speed

An above average runner with good range at shortstop and a good arm, Brown has the ingredients to not only stick at shortstop, but provide solid defense there. He is capable of making extremely difficult plays, throwing from all types of angles and showcasing his athleticism with impressive diving plays.

He also has the tendency to rely on his athleticism, often dropping to a knee on relatively routine plays and sometimes sitting back on balls. He has shown the ability to get the ball out quickly and his arm is strong enough for the position. Brown has also missed a chunk of reps with injuries, with only 99 pro games under his belt. With some improvements footwork wise and fundamentally, Brown can be an above average defender at the position.

Brown has turned into a strong stolen base threat in 2023, stealing 39 bags on 44 tries in just 72 games after swiping just 26 on 37 tries in his three years at Coastal Carolina.

Outlook

On the lower end, Brown seems like a high floor utility piece who can play all over the infield, get on base at a decent clip and steal bases. On the high end, it could look like something close to Nico Hoerner. If he lands somewhere in the middle, he could carve out an everyday role up the middle as a bottom-of-the-order bat.

10. Cooper Pratt – SS – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 6th Round (182) – 2023 (MIL) | ETA: 2027

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 40/50 40/50 50/50 40/50 50+

Projectable with good contact skills and a chance to stick at shortstop, the Brewers snagged Pratt in the sixth round, shelling out an over slot $1.35 million to sign him away from Ole Miss.

Offense

A simple setup with a short, direct swing, Pratt boasts strong bat-to-ball skills, especially for a teenager standing at 6-foot-4. Pratt’s path is more geared for line drives, but he flashes good exit velocities to his pull side with room for plenty strength. That said, he is comfortable catching the ball deep and can drive the ball to all fields.

Already with a good feel for the strike zone, Pratt looked comfortable against top-flight competition during the summer circuit as well as in his 16 games at the complex in 2023. He is unlikely to be a big time strikeout candidate and should draw a fair amount of walks.

It’s too early to definitively project how much power Pratt will tap into as that will depend on how much he fills out frame wise and his approach seems to be more geared for gap to gap at this stage.

Defense/Speed

For as long of a frame as Pratt carries, he moves his feet well with good actions and a strong arm. He could lose a step as he matures, which could push him towards third base, but for now, he looks like he has a decent shot to stick at the position. He’s an average runner who should be able to mix in some stolen bases.

Outlook

The Brewers have enjoyed some success identifying young, but advanced hitters over the last few years and Pratt may be the latest example. He should be able to handle aggressive assignments, though if the Brewers push him too quickly, it could stifle the development of his power some.

Even if Pratt does not add much strength, his feel to hit, approach, and the likelihood of sticking on the left side of the infield make him an intriguing prospect, but he’ll likely become more physical as he matures. Pratt could make some noise in 2024.

11. Carlos Rodriguez – RHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 6th Round (177) – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2024

FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP CUTTER CURVEBALL COMMAND FV 45/45 50/50 70/70 40/45 40/45 40/50 50

Rodriguez has a handful of pitches he mixes in to keep hitters off balance, but it is his plus changeup that typically determines what kind of start he will turn in. With improvements to his command, he can be a back end arm in a big league rotation.

Arsenal

Earning an aggressive assignment to Double-A in to start the 2023 season, the then 21-year-old sixth round pick (’22) settled right in.

Rodriguez simply knows how to pitch and even put his ability on display for Nicaragua in the Wold Baseball Classic. The stuff may not be elite, but he mixes his looks with his elite changeup as the put away pitch.

The fastball sits 91-93 MPH, touching 94 MPH on occasion. The pitch plays up a bit from Rodriguez’s low vertical attack angle in addition to the presence of his changeup in hitter’s minds, but it is an average fastball at best.

Rodriguez’s changeup is a 70-grade offering in the mid 80s averaging around 17 inches of horizontal movement. It has a side-spinner profile, fading away from left-handers. He will throw it nearly half of the time against left-handed hitters, but has success with the pitch against all hitters, holding them to a .140 batting average and 25% swinging strike rate.

While none of his secondaries are close to the quality of his changeup, Rodriguez’s slider has the best chance of being a decent big league pitch. He will throw it in the low 80s, flashing average or slightly better. The challenge for Rodriguez since the start of 2022 has been consistency with the pitch, landing it for a strike less than 60% of the time.

A new addition to his arsenal in 2023 is an upper 80s cutter which is still a work in progress, but could be a solid fourth offering. Rodriguez uses it likely to avoid being so fastball/changeup heavy to lefties, as well as having another weapon against righties when the slider may not be there. The pitch flashes average when he locates it on the outer half of the plate, but he has had the tendency to miss middle with it a bit too frequently.

Rounding out the arsenal is a taste-breaking curveball in the mid-70s that he gained confidence in as the season progressed. It flashed average over his final handful of starts in 2023, but likely lacks the bite to be a consistent, average MLB offering.

Outlook

Still just 22 years old, Rodriguez is a mature arm who knows how to get outs. The changeup has to be there for Rodriguez to turn in a good start at this point, but as he continues to refine his complementary pitches, there should be a bit less pressure on the changeup. Regardless, the changeup is going to be the pitch that takes him as far as he’s going to go.

While he has a good feel to pitch, Rodriguez could be more consistent with his command. His walk rate is a bit high and he has the tendency to give away pitches with a few too many non-competitive pitches per start. Handling upper-level competition well as one of the younger arms at each stop, Rodriguez has a chance to develop into a back end starter.

12. Eric Bitonti – 3B – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 225 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 3rd Round (87) – 2023 (MIL) | ETA: 2027

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 50/60 40/55 45/45 45/55 50

A big, powerful left-handed corner bat, Bitonti’s long levers give him some exciting power potential, but also plenty of whiff concern. He moves well for his size with a plus arm and good hands, giving him above average defensive potential at the hot corner.

One of the youngest players in his class, the Brewers forked over $1.75 million to sign Bitonti away from his Oregon commitment. He’s more of a project, but the upside could be worth the wait.

13. Juan Baez – 3B/2B – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 5’9″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10K, 2022 (MIL) | ETA: 2026

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 40/45 30/40 50/50 40/50 45+

Signed for just $10K out of the Dominican Republic in 2022, Baez’s ability to hit stood out the second he reached the Complex League in 2023, ripping through the competition to the tune of a .370/.395/.557 slash line in 48 games and earning a Low-A look months after his 18th birthday.

There’s some moving parts to Baez’s swing including a big leg kick, but he seems to always be in rhythm, making plenty of contact and spraying the ball to all fields. Baez is already close to maxed out physically, making it difficult to envision a path to average power. He impacts the ball enough to spray plenty of doubles and is a well-above average hitter.

Solid range and soft hands give Baez the potential to play average defense at both second base and third base despite his fringy arm. He gets good jumps on the base paths, swiping 19 bags on 21 tries in 2023.

14. Mike Boeve – INF – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (54) – 2023 (MIL) | ETA: 2025

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 50/50 40/45 45/45 40/45 45

One of the best hitters in college baseball in 2023, Boeve hit over .400 for Nebraska-Omaha, striking out just 9 times in 211 plate appearances. With his hit-tool being far and away his best asset, there’s some question as to how much value he can provide elsewhere, with perhaps more pressure being put on his ability to slug.

Boeve actually posts average exit velocities, but his flat swing and high ground ball rate minimize his power potential. He projects as a fringe-average third baseman, but could be better off at second base.

15. Oliver Dunn – 2B – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 11th Round (345) – 2019 (NYY) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/35 55/55 50/50 55/55 45/45 45

A 19th round pick in 2019, Dunn entered 2023 with only around 150 professional games under his belt. He broke out in a big way in his age 25 season, launching 21 home runs at Double-A Reading with the Phillies before going to the Arizona Fall League where he slashed .343/.455/.616 in 19 games while going 12 for 12 on stolen base attempts.

Dunn’s performance caught the attention of the Brewers who sent Robert Moore and Hendry Mendez to Philadelphia in exchange for Dunn just ahead of the 40 man deadline. The blend of power and speed is exciting, but the hit tool is below average for Dunn, who struck out 28% of the time between Double-A and the AFL in 2023.

Dunn hedges the swing and miss with a chase rate below 20% and surprisingly solid numbers against top-end velocity. He projects best defensively at second base where he should be average.

Other Names to Watch

Luke Adams – CIF – (Low-A): The 19-year-old Adams got fifth/sixth round money in the 12th round in 2022 and has hit the ground running in his first two professional seasons, slashing .245/.410/.415 with 39 stolen bases in 110 games. The power hasn’t truly showed itself quite yet, but the 6’4″ teenager should see his homer totals creep up as he continues to fill out. It may simply be a matter of keeping the whiff in check for Adams as he climbs.

Jadher Areinamo – INF – (Low-A): Areinamo just turned 20 years old at the end of November, but he already has his High-A debut and a large Low-A sample to work with under his belt. A teenager that wants to showcase his feel to hit, Areinamo hit .306 with a .333 OBP in 103 Carolina League games in 2023, but logged 26 doubles and stole 16 bags in the process. If this youngster continues to get pushed up the chain, he’s certainly a name to watch.

Bradley Blalock – RHP – (High-A): Fresh off of Tommy John Surgery that wiped out his entire 2022 season, Blalock’s 2023 campaign got off to such a strong start that he was enough to net the Red Sox Luis Urias at the Trade Deadline by himself. His mid-90s heater and pair of breaking balls helped him log a sub-3.00 ERA in 67 innings between Low-A and High-A, holding opponents to a .220 batting average against. With his “ramp-up” season now in the rearview, Blalock is a candidate to fly through the Brewers system.

Wes Clarke – C/1B – (Double-A): Clarke is already 24 years old, but he has showcased his big-time power at three different levels. First it came in the SEC, pumping out 23 homers in 57 games at South Carolina in 2021. This year, it reared its head in Double-A, blasting 26 home runs and driving in 80 as a Shucker. Then, it came in a 21-game sample this past October in the Arizona Fall League, launching five more and OPS’ing over 1.000 with Surprise. Whiff and lack of defensive home may make his path to the big leagues tougher, but the juice should get him there, much like Colorado’s Hunter Goodman.

Coleman Crow – RHP – (Triple-A): Acquired for the tandem of Adrian Houser and Tyrone Taylor, Crow may have received the biggest boost to his fastball characteristics in all of the Southern League during the front half of 2023 with the chemically-tacked baseballs. However, a UCL tear sidelined him after just four starts, and will likely hold him out for virtually all of 2024. The 23-year-old will have to rely on his elevated fastball and good-enough slider to will him into the back of a big league rotation.

Filippo Di Turi – SS – (DSL): The newly-turned 18-year-old Di Turi was signed by Milwaukee in this past IFA cycle for $1.3 million and immediately showcased his abilities in his first 52 professional games. Despite not homering in the Dominican Summer League in 2023, Di Turi got on base at a .414 clip and swiped 12 bags while showcasing strong defense for a teenager at shortstop. There’s a decent bit of traffic at the shortstop position, but time is on Di Turi’s side.

Logan Henderson – RHP – (Low-A): Henderson was a fourth round pick of the Brewers in 2021 after he dominated the Junior College level, leading all of college baseball in punchouts with 169 for McClellan Community College in Texas. The 21-year-old found the domination again in Low-A this past season, punching out 106 and holding opponents to a .185 batting average against in 78.2 IP. His fastball may only be in the low 90s, but his changeup may be the third best in the organization behind Devin Williams and fellow prospect Carlos Rodriguez.

Daniel Guilarte – SS – (Low-A): Much like Areinamo, Guilarte is a newly-turned 20-year-old that has a large sample off the complex under his belt already. His ’23 season in Carolina didn’t go as well as Areinamo’s, posting a .691 OPS without leaving the ballpark in 58 games. However, his patience and defensive acumen at shortstop give him a good bit of prospect intrigue heading into 2024.

Josh Knoth – RHP – (CPX): The 33rd overall pick in the 2023, Knoth can run his fastball up to mid 90s and boasts a curveball that has the looks of a plus pitch. Questionable fastball characteristics and some effort in his delivery that can result in a lot of high misses provide some concern about the likelihood of sticking as a starter, but the 6-foot-1 right-hander is only 18 years old and is pretty athletic on the mound.

Dylan O’Rae – MIF – (Low-A): Small in stature, O’Rae puts up big numbers on the base paths with top-flight patience to make him a prospect to legitimately moving forward for Milwaukee. This past season, the 19-year-old O’Rae walked 20 more times than he struck out in 60 games, and swiped an eye-popping 44 bases during that span. Hitting .349 with a .491 OBP in 295 plate appearances will help, too.

Ethan Small – LHP – (MLB): Small was once heralded as a funky lefty capable of starting games at the Major League level. After dominating at Mississippi State and cruising through the lower levels of the minor leagues, Small hit his snag with Nashville in ’22. He came back as a reliever in 2023 and provided an exceptionally unique look from the left side, and could be a serviceable reliever at American Family Field this year.

Freddy Zamora – SS – (Double-A): The former Miami Hurricane just turned 25 years old and is coming off of his first full season at the Double-A level after being limited to just 24 games in ’22 due to injury. While Zamora hasn’t produced many attention-grabbing offensive numbers, he is a highly-skilled defender that could blossom into a third middle infield type.