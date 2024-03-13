Aaron Ashby’s Return is an Underrated Brewers Storyline in 2024

It has been well over a year since the Milwaukee Brewers have seen Aaron Ashby take the mound. The young left-hander underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder last year and did not throw a single inning at the big league level.

Without Ashby in the rotation, the club did just fine – winning 92 games and leading the National League Central by 9 games over the Cubs. His tenure in the big leagues has not gone quite according to plan, as he sports a 4.47 ERA across 139 innings to kick off his career at the game’s highest level.

However, we’re talking about a special hurler who can, and one day will, turn into a legitimate threat on this Brewers pitching staff. At just 25-years old, he’s right on the cusp of breaking out, and his return from injury this year is going to be a storyline to watch.

Aaron Ashby is Going to be a Very Important Piece for the Brewers

While early results weren’t exactly dominant for Ashby, the Brewers saw enough to lock him up to a five-year contract extension before he even had 50 big league appearances under his belt. The numbers aren’t great, but some under-the-surface stats suggest that his best days are still to come.