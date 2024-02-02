Baltimore Orioles Land Corbin Burnes in Blockbuster Trade

The Baltimore Orioles have finally swung a deal for a pitcher and it is a very good one!

According to reporting from both The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes is heading to the Orioles.

Burnes will be a free agent after the 2024 season, but gives the Orioles one of the best pitchers in baseball. The right-hander won the NL Cy Young back in 2021 and has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the game ever since.

Last year, Burnes pitched to a 3.39 ERA across 32 starts and 193 2/3 innings pitched. He also struck out 200 batters, eclipsing the 200-strikeout mark for the third-straight season.