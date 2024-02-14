Top Notes From the Milwaukee Brewers ZiPS Projections for 2024

The Milwaukee Brewers are entering a new era of baseball. The pitching staff will be without some familiar names that have anchored the starting rotation for the past handful of seasons, and their lineup will feature several current and former top prospects who are looking to establish their footing at the big league level.

As the roster gets younger, it gets more difficult to predict the performance of players who have very little MLB experience. For fans seeking clarity on what to expect from the Brewers in 2024, some major statistical projection systems can be of use.

One of these projection systems is ZiPS. As a summary for those who may be unfamiliar with ZiPS, it is a player projection system created by Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs, who has spent the past two decades developing the model. Here is Major League Baseball’s summary of how the system works:

ZiPS uses past performance and aging trends to develop a future projection for players. On FanGraphs, the projections are updated daily and predict each player’s numbers over the course of the remainder of the season… Obviously, no one is claiming that every ZiPS prediction will come true, but it is widely regarded as one of the most accurate predictors in the industry. “Zymborski Projection System (ZiPS)” MLB.com

About a month ago, Szymborski released his projections for the Milwaukee Brewers, and there is a great deal to unpack. Which of the Brewers’ former top prospects will take a step forward in 2024? Will Christian Yelich repeat his bounce-back performance from last season, or will he regress back to the player he was at the start of the decade?