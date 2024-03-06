Top 2024 Breakout Candidates for Each Team in the NL Central

Hall also uses a changeup as a way to combat right-handed batters, and it’s developing into a very important pitch for him. He threw the pitch 16.4% of the time last season, all of which came against righties, and it generated a 36.4% whiff rate with an expected batting average against of .189.

There are questions to what Hall’s role will be in the big leagues, however. He was used as a reliever in Baltimore, as 28 of his 29 appearances came out of the bullpen. He has yet to show than he can handle a starter’s workload, and it’s unclear how his pitches will perform when stretched out as a starter for an entire season.

That said, the Brewers are bullish on using him as a starter to open the year, and he has the stuff to make a significant impact. The opportunity is there for him to claim a middle of the rotation spot, and he’s an arm Brewers fans should be excited to watch this season, regardless of what his role ends up being for the Crew.

Honorable Mention: Sal Frelick, OF

Sal Frelick has already become a fan favorite in Milwaukee, and he has some breakout appeal heading into the 2024 season. On top of playing great defense in the outfield, Frelick has the offensive floor that can provide a big boost of consistency for the Brewers.

Between his strong bat-to-ball skills and his ability to command the strike zone, Frelick can post quality contact numbers while walking at an excellent rate. His type of player profile will be very valuable for the Brewers, but with so much uncertainty surrounding how the playing time will shake out in Milwaukee’s outfield, it is difficult to predict what his season-long output will look like for Frelick.

With Christian Yelich manning left field and Jackson Chourio expected to take over in center, that leaves Frelick, Joey Wiemer, and Garrett Mitchell all fighting for the final starting spot in right field. Frelick does have the highest floor among that group of players, however, and that could be advantageous for his playing time moving forward.