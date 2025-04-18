Matt Mervis Is Taking Advantage of His Change of Scenery

Throughout the past couple of years, since Peter Bendix took the helm in Miami, I have tried to preach patience to the fan base and trust that the plan he has is worth waiting out.

While his moves have sent out fan favorites like Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jesús Luzardo, and Luis Arraez, we have slowly started to see the organization reap the rewards of these returns. While they might not all be at the major league level right now, one of the best moves Bendix has made so far was the acquisition of Matt Mervis.

Mashing Mervis was acquired from the Cubs in the offseason in a straight swap for Vidal Bruján. The move itself seemed of little significance at the time, but what matters is the process by which it came about. This front office is starting to show an ability to identify talent where others might not.

Brujan was one of the first acquisitions that Bendix made when he was first hired, via a waiver claim. Something he has seemed to make the most of in his time in Miami.