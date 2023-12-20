Are the Miami Marlins Going to Start Over Under Peter Bendix?

The start of the Peter Bendix era in Miami is underway. After the departure of Kim Ng following the decline of her option, and a difference in philosophies going forward, the Marlins hired the former Ray executive as their new President of Baseball Operations.

Good morning from our President of Baseball Operations, Peter Bendix.



Welcome to Miami! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/5tjTHjNH0q — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 6, 2023

Since he was given the reigns, he has made a handful of moves towards revamping the Marlins organization. It began with a deal involving his former employer, the Tampa Bay Rays, in a deal that sent two prospects and a player to be named later for former top prospect Vidal Brujan and right-handed reliever Calvin Faucher. Following that trade, Bendix made a deal with the Cleveland Guardians to acquire their new starting catcher Christian Bethancourt.

Now that the dust has settled following the Winter Meetings in Nashville, we are hearing rumors surrounding players on the Marlins roster, most notably Jesus Luzardo, who has been mentioned in trades with multiple teams. The rumor that begs the following question surrounded a swap of the Marlins left-hander to the Kansas City Royals for first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino.

From Ken Rosenthal on Marlins starting pitching trade chips, singling out Jesús Luzardo as a sell-high candidate: https://t.co/IsoIEM9fwf pic.twitter.com/cWjrEGVi4U — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) December 15, 2023

The question now is, will Peter Bendix now look to revamp the Marlins organization and restart what looked like the beginning of a promising run with their core following a season in which they surprised many and made the playoffs?