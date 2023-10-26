Fixing What Isn’t Really Broken: MLB’s New Playoff Format

Baseball is wonderfully unpredictable, particularly this time of year. This is not like the NBA, where the team with the best star talent finds themselves in the championship every year. Instead this is the definition of a team sport, where anyone can got hot at the right time and put together a playoff run to be remembered.

While one would think this year’s playoffs would be a celebration of the innate uniqueness of baseball, it has instead turned into an outcry after each round of the postseason when the favored teams keep losing.

One must not blame the Dodgers and Braves for losing in the NLDS for the second year in a row, because instead it is all about rest days and the format, not the team itself that failed to show up.

The fact that the Diamondbacks made this run should be considered great for the game of baseball, but instead people are quick to point to their 84 wins during regular season as an indictment against the playoff format and how they shouldn’t be here.

There is a tradition that is tied to the marathon of the 162-game regular season in Major League Baseball that is romanticized by baseball purists. The idea that this sample is a greater representation of a ball club than the playoffs is a fair notion, but that should not take away from the teams that learn to thrive in the postseason setting.

With an expanded playoff field, there is more room for parity and that is what can lead to World Series matchup like this one. What is hard to understand though, is why that is a bad thing?