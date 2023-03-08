Arizona Diamondbacks Top Prospects For 2023

Arsenal

Sims has a devastating fastball/slider combination which helped him strike out 100 batters in 56 1/3 innings out of the bullpen his sophomore season. Even in his three start stint before going down with the UCL tear, Sims rode his mid 90s fastball and mid 80s slider to domination.

The fastball sits 94-95 MPH but can touch 98 with life at the top of the zone at more than 2400 RPMs. Sims’ ability to rack up in zone whiffs on his fastball and slider allowed him to confidently pound the zone in different quadrants, walking just 17 batters over his 72 innings between his sophomore and abbreviated junior season.

The slider for Sims has double plus potential with late, sharp bite. Sims commands the pitch to both sides of the plate well and is comfortable using it as a chase pitch that is buried or a back door freeze pitch.

The big key for Sims to stick as a starter is his changeup, which we hardly saw during his time in college due to the utter dominance of his two plus pitches and the majority of his innings coming out of the bullpen. Of the few changeups we have seen from Sims, the pitch looks firm with some fade. If he can even develop it to an average offering, it will likely play up due to the way it can tunnel off of his riding fastball and low, repeatable release point.

Outlook

Though there is some effort in Sims’ delivery, he repeats his moves really well and looked to continue to do so when he got deeper into outings in the few looks we got. Sims should return to game action at some point in the summer and his command of two plus offerings should help him climb quickly and make up for lost time.

Sims 1-2 punch of his fastball and slider give him the floor of a high leverage reliever, but Sims has enough working for him to provide optimism that he can not only stick as a starter but develop into a middle rotation type. For him to get there, he will likely need to develop his changeup, but Sims ability to get lefties with his slider hedges the need for the changeup a bit. Especially at the lower levels.

10. Drey Jameson – RHP – (MLB)

Age: 25 | Height/Weight: 6’0, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round-C (34), 2019 (ARI) | ETA: 2023

FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 55/55 60/70 40/40 35/45 45/50 50

The 2022 season was a bit of a roller coaster for Jameson, but he finished on a high note with four impressive MLB starts.

Arsenal

Jameson has two fastballs that he will deploy, with a four-seamer that averages 97 MPH and a two-seamer at 94-95 MPH. Though the four-seamer is harder in the upper 90s, it lacks desired shape and tends to get hit harder, yielding an opponent OPS well over .900. The two-seamer was a ground ball machine for Jameson last season (65% GB rate) and he pounded the zone with it more confidently. Though the four-seamer is less effective overall, it is still a good swing and miss pitch to change eye levels. Still, I expect Jameson to continue to up his usage of his two-seamer.

The best pitch for Jameson is his late-breaking slider which easily grades out as plus. Jameson has a ton of confidence in the pitch, often manipulating it to have more break in the low-to-mid 80s or shorter break in the upper 80s. Righties struggled to do anything against the pitch all year, but when he is commanding it, he effectively buries it on the back leg of lefties as well.

Jameson’s ability to get whiffs with his slider against opposite-handed hitters is important because his changeup and curveball are fringy. The changeup is firm in the upper 80s and he struggled to land it for a strike (52% strike). The right-hander landed his curveball for a strike even less frequently, but it can be a usable strike stealing offering early in counts if he can find a better feel for it.

Outlook

There’s no doubting the electric arm talent that Jameson has. While he hovered around the strike zone enough to keep his walk rate at a respectable 8% last season, he has the tendency to miss his spots a bit too often for a predominantly fastball/slider pitcher. If one of Jameson’s curveball or changeup could take a leap, it would really improve his outlook because there is some concern as to whether he will be able to get left-handed hitters out consistently at the highest level. Between the minors and majors last season, lefties had an OPS right around .950 against Jameson last year.

Increased two-seam usage should help Jameson rack up weak contact and pound the zone, but there is too much pressure on his slider to be the out pitch against hitters from both sides of the plate. Jameson may be better suited for a multi-inning relief role and spot starter, however he likely earned himself a chance as a starter first with his strong MLB cameo last year.

11. Jorge Barrosa – OF – (Double-A)

Age: 22 | Height/Weight: 5’9, 180 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $415K, 2017 | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/65 35/40 30/35 60/60 60/70 50

A switch-hitter with plus speed and premium defensive ability in the outfield, Barrosa is one of the higher floor prospects in the Diamondbacks system with enough projection to potentially solidify himself as an everyday outfielder. Barrosa is a patient hitter who hardly swings and misses, posting an impressive 12.7% walk rate and 15.7% strikeout rate. Barrosa’s 89% zone contact was among the best in the org, and he somehow got better in that department as the year went on (92% zone contact over his final 50 games of the season). Barrosa flies and has excellent instincts in the outfield, projecting as a plus defender in center.

While the power is below average, Barrosa has the ability to surprise with just enough power to remind you that he can leave the yard. His 107 MPH max exit velocity last season is right in line with Steven Kwan. There’s hope for a bit more strength to be added for Barrosa, but if not, his plus hit tool, speed and defense give him a great chance to be a big league contributor in some capacity.

12. Wilderd Patino – OF – (High-A)

Age: 21 | Height/Weight: 6’1, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $985K – 2017 (ARI) | ETA: 2025

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 50/55 35/45 70/70 50/55 45+

A phenomenal athlete, double plus speed and above average exit velocities make Patino an interesting follow going into 2023. He swiped 67 bags on 76 tries last season and significantly improved at the plate. Patino is strong and hits the ball hard, but far too often on the ground. His 58% ground ball rate limited his slugging output, but when he got a hold of one, it was easy to see above average raw power. The 21-year-old produced multiple batted balls over 110 MPH and produced a 90th percentile exit velocity of 103 MPH.

Patino has the ability to be an above average center fielder as well thanks to his elite speed and already decent reads and routes. For Patino to have more consistent offensive success, he will need to cut down his high chase rates and make better overall swing decisions. That paired with getting the ball in the air more (the two usually work somewhat in tandem) could help Patino grow into an above average offensive force with all of the complementary tools you could want.

13. Dominic Fletcher – OF – (Triple-A)

Age: 25 | Height/Weight: 5’9, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | CBB (75), 2019 (ARI) | ETA: 2023

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 50/50 40/45 50/50 55/55 45+

The younger brother of Angels infielder David Fletcher, Dominic’s above average feel to hit and average power helped him put up strong numbers between Double-A and Triple-A last season, slashing .312/.378/.486 with just a 19% strikeout rate. A zone contact percentage in the high 80s and a swinging strike rate of just 9% bode well for Fletcher’s outlook in regards to making contact in the big leagues.

Though the power is just average, Fletcher uses the whole field well and finds the gaps. He hit only 12 home runs in the hitter-friendly Texas League and Pacific Coast League, but he also mixed in 57 extra base hits in 133 games. A slightly above average runner, Fletcher is strong in all three outfield spots thanks to his great instincts and efficient routes. Fletcher is an aggressive hitter and would benefit by walking more, as his profile already puts plenty of pressure on his above average hit tool.

14. Blaze Alexander – SS – (Triple-A)

Age: 23 | Height/Weight: 6’1, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 11th Round (34), 2018 (ARI) | ETA: 2025

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 50/55 45/50 45/45 50/55 45

A toolsy defensive shortstop with the ability to play all over the infield, Alexander has one of the best arms in the D-backs system and enjoyed his best offensive season as a pro last year. Alexander has major whiff concerns (31% in zone whiff) but he improved against high-end velocity (.850 OPS vs. 94+ MPH). Alexander also showed gains in his overall approach, making better swing decisions and punishing more mistakes. His swing and miss issues will likely limit him a bit offensively, but with his above average power, improved approach and exciting defensive tools, he could be an intriguing super-utility type.

15. Ivan Melendez – 1B – (Low-A)

Age: 23 | Height/Weight: 6’1, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (43), 2022 (ARI) | ETA: 2025

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 70/70 50/60 30/30 35/45 45

Elite power and major strides in the bat-to-ball department helped Melendez put up video game numbers at Texas last season hitting .387/.508/.863 with 32 homers and more walks than strikeouts. Even in his brief pro stint last year following the draft, Melendez popped a 115 MPH exit velocity clueing us into his plus plus raw power, whether he is swinging metal or wood.

For Melendez, it will be all about the bat, and specifically how frequently he can get into his monster power. His moves in the box are relatively simple and there’s reason to believe that he can develop into an average hitter. If that’s the case, he could be a consistent power threat in the first base and DH role.

Other Names to Watch

Justin Martinez – RHP – (Triple-A): A fastball that frequently touches triple digits paired with a plus splitter and slider that flashes above average, Martinez has an eye-catching arsenal that could work in a big league bullpen right now. It’s about the command for Martinez, who walked 14% of hitters last season, but his 37% strikeout rate (including Arizona Fall League) is a testament to his high-end stuff.

AJ Vukovich – 3B/OF – (Double-A): Another Diamondbacks prospect who could benefit from swinging less, Vokovich is an exciting athlete who excelled at both baseball and basketball in high school. Though he was a fourth rounder, Vukovich signed to a well-overslot $1.25 million bonus in 2020 to forgo college.

Vukovich controls the bat pretty well for a younger hitter longer levers, but struggles to tap into his power and control his body. When he gets the ball in the air, it carries, but he just doesn’t get his A-swing off as frequently as you would like for a 6-foot-5, 225 pound hitter. The 21-year-old showed flashes of what could be, going on hot streaks where the power potential was evident, but also mixed in his stretches of tough at bats. Vukovich finished the season strong, launching 8 homers over his final 25 games.

Slade Cecconi – RHP – (Double-A): A supplemental first rounder in the 2020 draft, Cecconi has a fastball that sits in the mid 90s and an above average slider. Cecconi struggled to consistently command his secondaries last season, causing him to not miss as many bats as expected, but his ability to command his above average fastball helped him keep the walks low and get by. For Cecconi to reach his back end of the rotation ceiling, he will need to find more confidence in his secondaries as he threw his fastball 60% of the time last season and only landed his secondaries for a strike around 50% of the time.

Yu-Min-Lin – LHP – (Low-A): Still just 19 years old, Lin only sits around 89-91 mph with his fastball, but boasts one of the best changeups in the D-back’s system. The changeup is a screwball type pitch in the low 80s which hitters were just 14 for 83 against with a strikeout rate above 40%. Lin is small in stature so it will remain to be seen if he can get his fastball velocity up to the low 90s, but if he does, he could be an intriguing lefty arm.

Ruben Santana – INF – (CPX): Signed for $750K out of the Dominican Republic, Santana showed extremely well in the DSL and boasts and exciting blend of plus speed and some power projection.