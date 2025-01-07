Sandy Alcantara is the Marlins Best Chance to Boost the Farm

Over 184.2 innings, he pitched to a 4.14 ERA and saw his K/9 drop, while his BB/9 (1.97 to 2.34) and HF/FB rate (8.5% to 12.9%) both ballooned up.

The one thing that no one can question is Sandy’s work ethic and how hard he has been working to get back to the mound. There were questions whether we would see him make an appearance at the end of last year, but the Marlins ultimately decided to let him take the full year to return to form since they were not playing for anything at the end of the season.

https://twitter.com/FishOnFirst/status/1866983530237993313

We have seen a lot of reports and videos recently about his comeback, and while it is not in-game, Sandy looks to be ready to go after a few bullpen and live AB reports have all come back positive.

What’s Next?

As I mentioned at the beginning of this article, Sandy’s days in Miami are likely numbered. Back in 2022, Sandy and the Marlins agreed to an extension that looked like a bargain after he clearly outpitched that in his first season.

2025 is when he starts to become a little more expensive relative to what he was making before. With a salary of $17.3 million over the next two years, if Alcantara can return to somewhere in between his 2022 and 2023 seasons, it could still be considered a bargain with how the pitching market has developed since his extension.

Even then, a team that trades for him also has a club option they can exercise of $21 million in 2027 should he be the pitcher we remember him to be.