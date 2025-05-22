The Absurd Depth of the Dodgers Is Clear Right Now

Glasnow has thrown just 18 innings over five starts this season to the tune of a 4.50 ERA. He last appeared on April 27 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he left with injury warming up in the second inning.

Sasaki made eight starts to begin the season, but his command was erratic and his velocity progressively cratered, as he compiled a 4.72 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP. Sasaki currently sits on the 15-day IL, but manager Dave Roberts reported that he will be shut down from throwing for a while.

As far as the bullpen goes, Kopech and Graterol have yet to pitch in 2025.

The 38-year-old Yates has been mostly available, appearing in 22 games, but he has pitched to a 4.34 ERA and just went down with a hamstring issue last weekend.

Phillips came back from injury in late April, only to be shut down again in early May after seven appearances, following an MRI that revealed inflammation in his elbow.

Treinen just started playing catch again but is currently sitting on the 60-day IL and hasn’t pitched since making his eighth appearance of the season back on April 13.