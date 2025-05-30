As the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22) return home for a marquee World Series rematch against the New York Yankees, the buzz surrounding this weekend’s three-game set is undeniable.

These are baseball’s two most iconic franchises, both leading their divisions, with Sunday Night Baseball set to shine a national spotlight on Chavez Ravine.

Yet despite their place atop the NL West, the Dodgers’ pitching situation remains a looming concern, one that could ultimately derail a championship-caliber roster.

Talented but volatile was the name of the game for this pitching staff coming into the season, and as injuries have mounted and performances have fluctuated, as we enter June, the question hanging over this team is simple: When will the Dodgers solve their pitching problem?