Freddie Freeman Is Aging Like Fine Wine

On October 25, 2024, Freddie Freeman raised his bat in triumph.

Moments before, he stepped into the batter’s box in the bottom of the tenth inning during Game 1 of the 2024 World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers were trailing by one run with the bases loaded and two outs.

Freeman swung at the first pitch he saw, and he demolished it. The ball sailed 409 feet over the right field wall, and the crowd in Los Angeles erupted in thunderous applause.

His walk-off grand slam was the first in World Series history, and it would help propel the Dodgers to their eventual World Series victory. Freeman would homer in the next three games, taking home World Series MVP honors as a result of his historic performance.