Ben Casparius Provides Crucial Length Out of the Dodgers’ Bullpen

Pitching injuries continue to mount across MLB, and many teams have struggled at times to lengthen their staff. The grueling marathon of a 162-game season has become an even greater challenge.

Perhaps no team has been at the forefront of this issue like the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Currently, the starters on the Dodgers’ injured list include Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Emmet Sheehan, River Ryan, and Gavin Stone. Though he has continued hitting, Shohei Ohtani has also yet to return to the mound since his arm injury in 2023.

The Dodgers’ rotation was projected to be among the best in MLB going into this season. Now, just a month and a half into the year, their rotation depth has been stretched thin far earlier than expected.

If the Dodgers hope to climb the mountain once again this October, they will need someone to step up and fill this void sooner rather than later. As it would seem, they have found a somewhat unexpected answer to this problem.

Rather than trading for a starter or calling up prospects for spot starts, the man to rise to this occasion has not been a starting pitcher at all. Instead, long reliever Ben Casparius has been the one to answer the call.