When Do the Dodgers Give Up On Michael Conforto?

Edman and Teoscar Hernández are both currently on the IL, leaving the outfield depth chart thin. James Outman hasn’t provided much reason to steal reps either — he’s 1-for-15 since his return, with 10 strikeouts and a lone garbage-time homer.

On the flip side, rookie Hyeseong Kim has been a fun breath of fresh air. In just nine games, he’s batting .318 and showing off elite speed and versatility. If Kim can play solid defense at multiple positions, steal bases, and produce at the plate with his push/slap-style approach, he could easily force his way into a regular role, regardless of who else is healthy.

And looming in the background is Dalton Rushing, the Dodgers’ No. 3 prospect. With an OPS north of .900 at Triple-A, the catcher-outfielder hybrid is on the verge of demanding big-league playing time. If the Dodgers decide to lean into youthful upside, Conforto may be the odd man out.

The Resume: A Shadow of the Past

It’s not like Conforto was plucked out of nowhere. A first-round pick out of Oregon State in 2014, he was a mainstay for the Mets between 2015 and 2021. He posted a 2.2 WAR in just 56 games as a rookie and was an All-Star in 2017, clubbing 27 home runs with a .939 OPS in 109 games.

Between 2018 and 2019, he combined for a 6.4 WAR, 61 homers, and an .825 OPS. In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Conforto raked with a .322 average, .927 OPS, and nine home runs with a 2.1 WAR.

But injuries have derailed him, and he missed the entire 2022 campaign. Since then, the results have been middling. Across 2023 and 2024 with the Giants, he was competent, managing 35 homers and a 2.1 WAR in 255 games.