Roki Sasaki’s Injury Adds to the Dodgers’ Pitching Concerns
The Dodgers continue to battle injury woes with their pitching staff, as Roki Sasaki heads to the IL with a right shoulder impingement.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were projected to have one of the best starting rotations in baseball going into this year. Some even speculated that, assuming good health, it could have ranked among the best in MLB history.
So far, it would seem that the operative phrase here is “could have.”
Just a few short months into the year, the Dodgers’ rotation has been decimated by injuries. Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell, expected to be top-end contributors, have started just seven games between the two of them.
Clayton Kershaw, Gavin Stone, Emmet Sheehan, River Ryan, and Kyle Hurt also began the year on the injured list. Though Kershaw will be making his season debut in the coming days, this loss of depth has made the impact of each injury more severe.
To make matters more frightening, most starters in the Dodgers’ current rotation are coming off of significant injuries. Yoshinobu Yamamoto missed significant time last season, and neither Dustin May nor Tony Gonsolin pitched at all.
As health concerns have continued to escalate for the rotation, the bullpen has seen similar struggles. Key pitchers like Blake Treinen, Evan Phillips, Michael Kopech, and Brusdar Graterol remain unavailable due to injury, further diluting the Dodgers’ pitching depth.
All of these factors have combined to create a precarious situation for the Dodgers’ pitching staff. Unfortunately, some of the worst news was yet to come.
From Bad to Worse
In yet another devastating blow to the Dodgers’ pitching staff, Roki Sasaki was placed on the injured list with right shoulder impingement on Tuesday, May 13.
Concerns were already floating around regarding the health of the 23-year-old rookie. Sasaki was able to work up to 100.5 mph on his heater during his first start in Tokyo. However, in the following months, his velocity has dipped significantly, reaching as low as 92.3 mph
Initially, it was assumed that Sasaki was working to dial in his command and throwing with less intensity as a result. After all, he had walked nine batters over his first 4.2 innings of work.
With this news, it seems this was not necessarily the case. Manager Dave Roberts explained that Sasaki had been pitching through shoulder discomfort for some time now but had not spoken to the Dodgers’ coaching staff about it.
After bringing his concerns to the Dodgers following his most recent start, Sasaki underwent an MRI that revealed the shoulder impingement.
This is not the first time Sasaki has dealt with shoulder troubles. He worked with diminished velocity and results during his final year in Japan while dealing with shoulder and oblique injuries.
While there is no timetable yet, it is safe to assume Sasaki’s recovery will take at least a few months. In the meantime, the Dodgers will be hard pressed to reinforce their already battered rotation.
Who Will Step Up for the Dodgers?
As it stands, the Dodgers’ rotation currently consists of Yamamoto, May, Gonsolin, and Landon Knack.
Yamamoto has been exceptional thus far as the ace of the Dodgers’ rotation. Though he hasn’t been quite as sharp in his two most recent outings, his 2.12 ERA ranks 10th in MLB among qualified starters.
Gonsolin has also pitched well, fanning 21 batters over his first 16 frames to the tune of a 2.81 ERA. May and Knack have each shown promise as well, in spite of their relative struggles.
Despite their performances, it is clear that the Dodgers will need at least one pitcher to step up and fill Sasaki’s spot in the rotation.
Two possible players with big-league experience who could fill this void are Bobby Miller and Justin Wrobleski.
Miller is a bit of a mixed bag. His 2023 rookie campaign was encouraging, but he struggled immensely in 2024 over 13 starts. His 8.52 ERA over that span was the worst in MLB among pitchers with at least 60 innings pitched.
In his lone start in 2025, Miller gave up six earned runs over just three innings, but also struck out seven batters. As a former first-round pick, Miller has long been touted as a prospect with a high ceiling. He could potentially find more solid footing if given a longer leash this year.
On the other hand, Wrobleski does not have the same draft pedigree but could be an effective option. His big league results have been questionable, but the potential is certainly there. Though unlikely to post flashy numbers, he could still provide length to the rotation.
Flipping Through the Rolodex
Two other potential options are Ben Casparius and Nick Frasso.
Casparius has been excellent as a multi-inning reliever for the Dodgers in 2025. While his role has provided the team with greater flexibility day-to-day, the team has expressed interest in making him a starter as well.
He has demonstrated that his arsenal would play well in the starter role. The Dodgers would also not be required to make a roster move to make this change. It will come down to whether his potential value as a starter is offset by the flexibility and length he provides as a long reliever.
Frasso, acquired from the Blue Jays in 2022, is a riskier option. Once ranked as a top-five prospect in the Dodgers’ farm system, his stock took a hit after a torn labrum forced him to miss the 2024 season.
Still, his stuff plays up, and his unorthodox delivery makes it difficult for hitters to square up the ball. With a 70-grade fastball and elite extension, Frasso could make an immediate impact on the Dodgers’ pitching staff as either a starter or long reliever.
Given that he is returning from injury, it is unclear how willing the Dodgers might be to bring Frasso up without giving him time to ramp up in the minors. That said, he is on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster already. If they see him as being ready, all he will need is an open spot on the 26-man roster.
The Long Road Ahead
The Dodgers will likely have to get creative in the coming months. They can call up top prospects, make a big-name trade, or rely more on the bullpen. Regardless, they will need length from their remaining arms to get ahead.
Their offense will certainly be expected to take steps forward to provide balance as well. The organization seemed to acknowledge this by calling up top catching prospect Dalton Rushing on Wednesday.
While the current situation is critical, there is still a light at the end of the tunnel.
Despite their mounting injuries, the Dodgers still hold the best record in the NL West at 28-15. They still have an incredibly talented team, and upping the stakes could help fuel their competitive fire.
Eventually, Sasaki will return to the Dodgers alongside many other names currently on the injured list. While very unfortunate for those who are injured, this situation also serves as an opportunity.
Players further down the depth chart will be given a chance to prove their worth that they otherwise may not have received. Others will have less pressure on them to perform, as there will be less competition for their playing time.
Things could look very different by the end of the 2025 season. Until then, fans can look forward to seeing who steps up to answer the call for the Dodgers as they navigate their rotation troubles.