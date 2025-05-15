Roki Sasaki’s Injury Adds to the Dodgers’ Pitching Concerns

To make matters more frightening, most starters in the Dodgers’ current rotation are coming off of significant injuries. Yoshinobu Yamamoto missed significant time last season, and neither Dustin May nor Tony Gonsolin pitched at all.

As health concerns have continued to escalate for the rotation, the bullpen has seen similar struggles. Key pitchers like Blake Treinen, Evan Phillips, Michael Kopech, and Brusdar Graterol remain unavailable due to injury, further diluting the Dodgers’ pitching depth.

All of these factors have combined to create a precarious situation for the Dodgers’ pitching staff. Unfortunately, some of the worst news was yet to come.

From Bad to Worse

In yet another devastating blow to the Dodgers’ pitching staff, Roki Sasaki was placed on the injured list with right shoulder impingement on Tuesday, May 13.

Concerns were already floating around regarding the health of the 23-year-old rookie. Sasaki was able to work up to 100.5 mph on his heater during his first start in Tokyo. However, in the following months, his velocity has dipped significantly, reaching as low as 92.3 mph

Initially, it was assumed that Sasaki was working to dial in his command and throwing with less intensity as a result. After all, he had walked nine batters over his first 4.2 innings of work.