Five Players Who Teams Would Love to Trade Before Opening Day

As spring training is upon us and we officially enter the final stretch of the offseason, the focus for every team will be to finalize their rosters ahead of Opening Day.

However, despite the bulk of trades and free agent signings being accomplished already, there are a few teams who will look to take advantage of the trade market over the next month or so.

Now the goal here won’t be to try and land the next big difference maker in their lineup or on the mound, but rather it will be to shed some money and open up some roster flexibility at the expense of some undesirable contracts ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Of the names we’ll discuss here, some are aging veterans who just don’t fit the mold for the future for their respective organizations, others are simply victims to their team’s current financial situation, and others are simply contracts that have aged poorly where both parties need a fresh start.