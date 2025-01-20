Will The Braves Hold or Trade Their Latest Young Catcher?

For the third time since 2020, the Atlanta Braves have another young, talented catcher on the verge of forcing his way to the big leagues. Shea Langeliers and William Contreras were both once top emerging prospects in the Braves organization, but neither remained in Atlanta for long.

Drake Baldwin is next in line.

The former third-round pick out of Missouri State made waves in 2023 as he quickly ascended through the minor league system, but his 2024 season really put his name on the map.

In Triple-A last year, Baldwin slashed .298/.407/.585 with a .891 OPS and 12 home runs in 334 plate appearances. But Baldwin didn’t stop there. In the Arizona Fall League, Baldwin slashed .377/.452/.491 with a .942 OPS across 13 games.