Why the Twins Should Trade Pablo Lopez

The Twins are currently in quite a unique situation. The team is up for sale, but there has been no indication that a deal will happen anytime soon. The Pohlad family, who is still in control, have made it clear that cutting payroll is a priority.

If that remains the case, the Twins should consider moving Pablo Lopez.

There have been whispers all off-season that the Twins are listening on stars Carlos Correa and Pablo Lopez. Shedding payroll seems to be of the utmost importance to the Minnesota Twins ownership.

If they are indeed going to go this route, Pablo Lopez is the best candidate to move.