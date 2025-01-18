Best Trade Fits for Yankees Starter Marcus Stroman

Athletics

After their signing of Jose LeClerc, the A’s have basically got their payroll to where it needs to be in the 2025 campaign. However, they have a need in their starting rotation, and adding Stroman would help them in more than one way.

Stroman’s contract to their books would guarantee that the A’s get to where they need to be so they can avoid that grievance from the MLBPA. He also gives the club another veteran starter to go alongside Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs. At this point, the A’s need a player who will be able to make 30+ starts a year while at the very least keeping his club in the ballgame.

Stroman feels like a player who can do both of those things. The fact that his 2026 player option vests if he hits 140 innings in the coming season makes it so the A’s would be stuck with him through thick and thin for a second year, but this feels like it’d be a risk worth taking.

San Diego Padres

A swap involving Luis Arraez and Stroman makes a lot of sense for both clubs. In this deal, the Padres would need to receive a bit of cash from the Yankees alongside Stroman to make absorbing his contract worth it for them. As of right now, they’re over the luxury-tax threshold for 2025, so they’re looking to go cheaper.

Arraez has a unique skillset that could fit on the Yankees if he was utilized properly. But the best fit here would be Stroman in the Padres’ starting rotation, as they have an extremely obvious need for one or even two more starters.

At this point, Randy Vasquez and Matt Waldron are projected to be San Diego’s No. 4 and No. 5 starters on the club’s Opening Day roster. Stroman feels like a safer bet than either of them, as you know precisely what you’re getting from him at this point in time.