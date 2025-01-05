Top Five Biggest Names Still on the MLB Trade Block

After firmly establishing himself as an ace with the Chicago White Sox, Cease was traded to the Padres on March 13, 2024. In 189.1 innings of work, the right-hander went 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 224 strikeouts, marking his fourth consecutive season with at least 200 strikeouts. He threw a no-hitter on July 25, becoming only the second pitcher in Padres history to do so, and finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting only behind Chris Sale, Zack Wheeler, and Paul Skenes.

The Padres are looking to reduce payroll this winter, and in his last year of club control, Cease is projected to earn around $13 million. Once he hits free agency after the 2025 season, Spotrac projects Cease’s market value will land him a five-year, $109 million deal, so since San Diego aren’t interested in breaking the bank next winter, it makes sense for them to move him now and offload his 2025 salary in the process.

The Baltimore Orioles have been linked to Cease all offseason, with MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reporting the team’s interest during the Winter Meetings. Rumors have only gotten louder since Baltimore failed to re-sign pitcher Corbin Burnes out of free agency, and on December 31, Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer named the Orioles as a “best fit” for Cease, who could slot in as the team’s new ace. The Padres have effectively emptied their farm system over the last few seasons, so if the Orioles put together a trade package of prospect hitters, it could get a deal done.

Another trade candidate on the Padres this winter is three-time batting champion Luis Arráez, who would be looking at his fourth team in as many years. After debuting in the majors with the Minnesota Twins in 2019, Arráez quickly proved himself as a force to be reckoned with at the plate before being traded to the Miami Marlins in January 2023. He was moved again — this time to the Padres — in May 2024, and now, Arráez is likely to be on his way to yet another team as San Diego looks to shed payroll.

In his six major league seasons, Arráez has never posted a batting average under .290, and if weren’t for his still-incredible .294 in 2021, he’d have six seasons over .300. Going into 2025, he has three All-Star selections and two Silver Slugger Awards to his name, has led MLB in batting average for three consecutive seasons, and has ranked in the 100th percentile of all qualified hitters for whiff rate in each of the last four years.

Arráez is extremely reliable at getting on base, but he’s a long way from a power hitter — in fact, his 10 home runs in 2023 were the most he’s ever managed in a season. Despite a .314 batting average and an incredible 4.3% strikeout rate in 2024, he only posted 4 home runs and slugged just 23.7% of his hits with an exit velocity of 95 mph or higher.