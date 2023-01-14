Miguel Rojas Is a Good Fit for the Dodgers Infield

The Los Angeles Dodgers addressed their need for a shortstop by trading for Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins. This will be Rojas’s second stint with the Dodgers, where he made a name for himself by making a key defensive play to save Clayton Kershaw’s 2014 no-hitter.

Did you know Miguel Rojas has a place in @Dodgers history?



He kept Clayton Kershaw's no-hitter intact in 2014. pic.twitter.com/OC26UuyIOc — MLB (@MLB) January 12, 2023

With Miguel Rojas, you aren’t going to get the kind of superstar hitter the Dodgers are used to at shortstop, but you will get a more reliable glove up the middle than the Dodgers have had in a very long time.

Last year, Rojas was in the 98th percentile in Outs Above Average (OAA). He also had 15 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS), which was second in all of baseball at shortstop, behind only the Astros’ Jeremy Peña.

Rojas has appeared in 99 games at third base, 109 games at first base, and 73 games at second base in his career. He gives the Dodgers another option for an everyday shortstop, or he can be used to provide Gavin Lux, Max Muncy, or Miguel Vargas with a rest day.