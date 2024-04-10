Justin Wrobleski Could Be the Next Big Pitching Prospect

Year after year, new prospects in the Los Angeles Dodgers system emerge as premier talents. Many were found as diamonds in the rough. Justin Wrobleski, a 23-year-old left-hander entering his third minor league season, could be the next top prospect in line for L.A.

Background

Wrobleski went to Sequoyah High School in Canton, Georgia before he began his college career pitching at Clemson in 2019. From there, he transferred to the State Junior College of Florida, Manatee–Sarasota where he suited up in 2020 as a two-way player. Finally, he transferred to Oklahoma State and was only a pitcher in the 2021 season, posting a 4.20 ERA in 40 2/3 innings.

Two months prior to the 2021 draft, Wrobleski had Tommy John surgery, causing him to fall to the 11th round. The Dodgers saw the potential he could have once healthy and took him despite the surgery. Less than a year after he was drafted, Wrobleski made his professional debut in the Arizona Complex League, and he has been excellent since.

Last year was Wrobleski’s first chance to take on a full starting workload as a pro, and he was sent to High-A straight out of camp. He was the ace of the Great Lakes Loons staff and wound up throwing 102 1/3 innings, the fourth most in the Dodgers system, with a 2.90 ERA and 3.22 FIP.