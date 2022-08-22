MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Dodgers vs. Brewers for August 22, 2022

We had a gut-wrenching day yesterday to end the week. We went 1-2 with some tough beats. The Braves dominated the first five innings before a Yordan Alvarez base-hit that scored two. They ended up tied after five innings as the Braves lost out on plenty of opportunities to put it away.

We took the Giants through the first five, which was one the worst beats of the season. They dominated the whole way through and even won the entire game. But of course, Brian Serven hits a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to tie it, and we lost.

We did take the over in Phillies vs. Mets, which was magical. It hit early on, and the rest of the game produced runs at an electric rate.

We went 10-7 last week, good for 1.64 units in the green. We love a positive week; let’s start it again today. Check out the podcast (link below) for my MLB Player Props of the day on PrizePicks.