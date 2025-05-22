How Will the Detroit Tigers Fit in Their Returning Players?
Reinforcements are on the way for the Detroit Tigers. Here's how they can get the pieces to fit together.
Detroit baseball is back, no ifs, ands, or buts about it.
The Tigers have proven that their postseason run last year was not a fluke, but instead a new standard. Shifting amongst the best records in baseball is not a dream, but a new reality for the Tigers.
One of the more impressive parts of the hot start is how they have reached this level despite missing key contributors from last season. Parker Meadows, Jake Rogers, Matt Vierling, Casey Mize, and Wenceel Pérez has all missed a chunk, if not all of the season.
Yet, the Tigers keep stacking wins due to several members of their supporting cast excelling in larger roles.
Of their top five position players by fWAR, only one would have been expected heading into the season: Riley Greene (1.5). Zach McKinstry (1.6), Dillon Dingler (1.6), Spencer Torkelson (1.5), and Javy Baez (1.3) have all been pleasant surprises. Hell, the entire offense has been a pleasant surprise.
The Tigers currently have only three players with a wRC+ below 100, with one being Akil Baddoo, who was just recalled this past week. Seven Tigers have a wRC+ of 120 or higher. Yeah, I’d say things are going pretty well in Detroit.
But wait. A number of injured players are set to return, and with so many players hitting at a high level, where do they all fit in?
The first move was easy. Jake Rogers was activated this week, and Tomas Nido — who played well — was designated for assignment. No sweat, though, as it was a move that was expected to happen with him being the third catcher. But what about the rest?
Each week, the Tigers release what they call a “medical update”. With a number of these players returning, I want to walk through a few possible scenarios to get each player back on the roster and discuss what role they could play.
Matt Vierling — Shoulder Strain
On a rehab assignment in Triple-A.
Matt Vierling had a breakout year last season and was vital to the way A.J. Hinch likes to manage. He played all over the field, batted up and down the lineup, and did exactly what was asked of him. The Tigers will be glad to welcome Vierling back this weekend, as long as there are no setbacks.
Activating Vierling likely means Akil Baddoo, who was just recently added back to the 40-man and active roster, will return to Triple-A Toledo.
They could also send Justyn-Henry Malloy down if they prefer to keep the lefty bat in Baddoo. With how well both Javy Baez (CF) and Zack McKinstry (3B) are playing, Vierling might have some difficultly cracking the lineup.
When a lefty is on the mound, Vierling could replace Kerry Carpenter (a lefty) in right field or slide to third, moving McKinstry.
Against a righty? Well, it becomes more complicated. I doubt Hinch will rock the boar that has been sailing straight just yet. In theory, you could move McKinstry to shortstop, Vierling to third, and Trey Sweeney would then be out of the lineup.
I think Vierling will have to be worked in slowly before doing that.
Parker Meadows — Upper Arm Injury
Started a rehab assignment in Triple-A on May 20.
The only redemption story better than 2024 first/second half Parker Meadows is the one Javy Baez is currently writing. Which is fitting, considering Baez is now filling the hole left by Meadows’ absence in center.
The loss of Meadows and his superb defense in center, speed on the basepaths, and sneaky pop was tough for the Tigers to fill initially. Then the corpse that was Javy Baez rose from the dead and spawned as a….plus center fielder? Weird, right?
I expect Meadows to get plenty of time on his rehab assignment which does kick the can down the road for now. Once he returns, he’s the center fielder, pushing Baez either back to short or to a bench role.
If Baez continues his hot hitting, though, it will be difficult to keep Sweeney in the lineup, especially because he hits lefties well.
One of Malloy or Baddoo (see Vierling above) will be sent down. With Vierling and Meadows both as outfielders, keeping Malloy, who is a short side platoon DH/OF, is difficult to rationalize.
Wenceel Pérez — Lumbar Spine Inflammation
Continued his rehab assignment in Triple-A on May 20.
Wenceel Pérez was one of the surprises from last season. A back half of the top 30 prospect, Pérez made the move from infield to outfield and surprised many with a hot start in Detroit, delivering a few memorable moments.
Although his scrappy play and big moments won over fans, the truth is that he struggled to keep his early momentum. A .198/.268/.353 slash in the second half and inability to hit southpaws left him less productive than you might have remembered.
I think Pérez, unless injuries occur, will stay in Toledo. The Tigers of the past would have a spot for him, but this year’s team is just too good and too deep to justify the roster spot.
He becomes organizational depth, which isn’t a knock on him as much as it is praise for how much better this team has become.
Sawyer Gipson-Long — Elbow Surgery
Has made three rehab starts, throwing bullpens.
The only time we saw Gipson-Long wear a Tigers uniform was the end of the 2023 season when he shined across four starts. Now back, and looking healthy, he becomes a very intriguing option as a depth starter and insurance policy.
His best path to the roster would be replacing the role Keider Montero has held as a spot starter/bulk reliver who’s been up and down from Toledo. However, with his high-end swing-and-miss stuff, I wouldn’t hate the idea of trying him in the bullpen.
The Tigers need another arm, especially one who can strike someone out, and this route will also help monitor his innings. I’m not saying it’s likely, but it’s worth pondering — especially if Alex Cobb can come back healthy.
Quick Notes
Casey Mize is scheduled to return to the Tigers’ rotation this weekend. Depending on who is used between now and then, Chase Lee, Sean Gunther, and even Beau Brieske could be sent to Toledo. Brieske was an important piece last season, but he has struggled out of the gate.
Reece Olson has “ring finger inflammation” on his throwing hand, which does not lead me to believe he will miss much time. As long as things correct as planned, he will rejoin the rotation soon. Keider Montero is likely the one going back to Toledo.
Alex Cobb — the Tigers’ $15 million addition — missed all but three starts last year and has not pitched since signing with the Tigers. He’s receiving injections in his hip and is “playing catch daily,” which sounds like he is not exactly close to a rehab start.
Sure, $15 million for an older starter coming off injury was a lot. However, I don’t really care if he’s pitching right now. As long as he is ready for later in the summer when I’m sure more arms go down, I’ll be fine with it.