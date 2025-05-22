How Will the Detroit Tigers Fit in Their Returning Players?

Of their top five position players by fWAR, only one would have been expected heading into the season: Riley Greene (1.5). Zach McKinstry (1.6), Dillon Dingler (1.6), Spencer Torkelson (1.5), and Javy Baez (1.3) have all been pleasant surprises. Hell, the entire offense has been a pleasant surprise.

The Tigers currently have only three players with a wRC+ below 100, with one being Akil Baddoo, who was just recalled this past week. Seven Tigers have a wRC+ of 120 or higher. Yeah, I’d say things are going pretty well in Detroit.

But wait. A number of injured players are set to return, and with so many players hitting at a high level, where do they all fit in?

The first move was easy. Jake Rogers was activated this week, and Tomas Nido — who played well — was designated for assignment. No sweat, though, as it was a move that was expected to happen with him being the third catcher. But what about the rest?

Each week, the Tigers release what they call a “medical update”. With a number of these players returning, I want to walk through a few possible scenarios to get each player back on the roster and discuss what role they could play.

Matt Vierling — Shoulder Strain

On a rehab assignment in Triple-A.