Detroit Tigers Cold Streak: Free Fall or Phase?

The Detroit Tigers are reminding fans what the better part of the past ten years felt like. After lifting spirits late last season and holding the best record in MLB for most of this year, the Tigers have fallen flat on their face.

Since the All-Star break, they are 1-8. They lost their last four before the break, and their only win since was a 2-1 victory. Getting swept by the Pirates was an embarrassing low point of the season. The offense has gone cold, and the once-reliable pitching has not been nearly as dominant.

Fans’ patience has run thin. With the deadline around the corner, the front office will need to make a statement because it has become obvious that the current roster is not good enough to match this team’s expectations.

Of course, when you have a sample of 162 games, there are going to be streaks. Highs and lows, patches of good and bad. However, now all streaks are equal. Sometimes they are flukes, and sometimes they are indications of what’s to come.