Javier Baez Has His Swagger Back, But Will it Last?

In the winter of 2021, the Tigers signed Javier Baez to a six-year, $140 million contract. After several seasons of disappointment Detroit finally jumped back into free agency and landed the shortstop they desperately needed. Although Baez was a big name, he wasn’t the name atop of fans wish list.

Reuniting Carlos Correa with Manager A.J. Hinch made all the sense in the world, but Correa elected to join rival forces in Minnesota. Baez was seen as a secondary plan, but quickly gave fans reason to cheer when he hit a walk-off single on Opening Day in his first game as a Tiger.

Since then, it has all been downhill. The power output was cut in half, and his aggressive approach only made matters worse. A down 2022 was followed by back-to-back seasons of being one of the worst hitters in the entire sport.

Injury ended his season early in 2024 and the team chugged right along to a playoff berth without him. As the team improved, his roster spot was not only questioned, but seen as a complete unjustifiable hole with the only reason for him being on the team being money.