Zach McKinstry Is the Swiss Army Knife the Tigers Needed

When key contributors went down, McKinstry stepped up. No matter what manager A.J. Hinch has asked of him, McKinstry has come through. He’s more than just a fun story, but one of the primary reasons the Tigers are sitting at the top of the AL Central.

What McKinstry Brings to the Tigers

I’ll admit that I was constantly looking for upgrades and wondering why the Tigers were so reluctant to hold McKinstry, but now I see why. He plays the brand of baseball that Hinch wants from his players and fills a valuable utility role.

The Tigers have preached owning the strike zone and making the pitcher earn every single out, and McKinstry has excelled at just that. He currently ranks in the 90th percentile in walk rate while also chasing pitches out of the zone at only a 24% clip. Righty or lefty on the mound, McKinstry is giving the Tigers competitive at-bats and driving the pitch count up.

He understands his role is not to hunt home runs but instead to put the ball in play and draw walks. Keep the line moving and get on base to allow those behind him to drive him home. Which brings me to my next point: baserunning.

While not a burner, McKinstry uses his plus speed and instincts to help generate runs. According to Baseball Savant, McKinstry ranks in the 95th percentile in baserunning value. His three stolen bases don’t paint the full picture of how well he runs the bases, but if you watch, you see the instincts take over.

Another staple of the Tigers’ brand is taking the extra base. First to third and reading a fly ball to know when to break or hold are things that come naturally to McKinstry.