There’s Something Special Brewing in Detroit

This group has come together as a team and managed to be one of the more difficult opponents to play against. They don’t have a collection of high-priced free agents or players with multiple All-Star appearances. However, they do all the small things well and continue to grind out win after win, just like they did down the stretch and into the playoffs last year.

Playing the Right Way

At risk of sounding a bit too old school, this team just plays the right way. No matter who is called upon, you can count on competitive at-bats and smart baseball. Working the count, grinding out at-bats, taking the extra base, and heads-up baseball have become the identity of this team, and they take pride in it.

When Vierling, Meadows, Margot, and Wenceel Perez went down, Zach McKinstry stepped up. A guy who has bounced around and been a DFA candidate stepped in to provide great defense and baserunning and has drawn walks at a 16% clip.

The same can be said for rookie Dillon Dingler, who has filled the starting role behind the plate after Jake Rogers hit the IL. Not only is he managing a pitching staff at a high level, but he’s posting a .749 OPS when the team needs him the most.

Stepping up when the moment calls. Being prepared and ready to contribute. A smaller drop off from starter to bench player.

The small details can often be the difference between a win and a loss. Take, for example, Saturday’s game against the Royals, who had a runner on second in the eighth when they were down two. A line drive to Colt Keith led to an opportunity to double off the runner at second who was far off the bag.