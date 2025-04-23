There’s Something Special Brewing in Detroit
As the Tigers continue to grind out win after win, it's time to take this team seriously as a top contender in the American League.
Despite their magical run to the playoffs in 2024, the Detroit Tigers came into this season with plenty of doubters, and understandably so. A team with less than a 1% chance of making the playoffs needed the stars to align, and a ton of luck, in order to reach their goal.
Although momentum was on their side, the Tigers’ roster needed more improvements on paper if they were going to return to the postseason. The additions of Jack Flaherty and Gleyber Torres helped, but were not enough to make Detroit pre-season playoff favorites.
However, as of games on April 22, the Tigers are tied for the American League lead in wins. They have the second-highest run differential in the AL, and they’ve already won a series against the only team with a better run differential, the Yankees.
The Tigers have started the season winning five of their first seven series and are looking like a true threat in the American League. That’s without Parker Meadows, Alex Cobb, Matt Vierling, and other contributors. They had to sign Manuel Margot, who is now on the IL, because they didn’t have enough outfielders. Yet, they continue to find a way.
This group has come together as a team and managed to be one of the more difficult opponents to play against. They don’t have a collection of high-priced free agents or players with multiple All-Star appearances. However, they do all the small things well and continue to grind out win after win, just like they did down the stretch and into the playoffs last year.
Playing the Right Way
At risk of sounding a bit too old school, this team just plays the right way. No matter who is called upon, you can count on competitive at-bats and smart baseball. Working the count, grinding out at-bats, taking the extra base, and heads-up baseball have become the identity of this team, and they take pride in it.
When Vierling, Meadows, Margot, and Wenceel Perez went down, Zach McKinstry stepped up. A guy who has bounced around and been a DFA candidate stepped in to provide great defense and baserunning and has drawn walks at a 16% clip.
The same can be said for rookie Dillon Dingler, who has filled the starting role behind the plate after Jake Rogers hit the IL. Not only is he managing a pitching staff at a high level, but he’s posting a .749 OPS when the team needs him the most.
Stepping up when the moment calls. Being prepared and ready to contribute. A smaller drop off from starter to bench player.
The small details can often be the difference between a win and a loss. Take, for example, Saturday’s game against the Royals, who had a runner on second in the eighth when they were down two. A line drive to Colt Keith led to an opportunity to double off the runner at second who was far off the bag.
Keith’s throw went well wide of shortstop Trey Sweeney and into left field. Instead of panicking, Sweeney pretended to have the ball and put on his best performance to trick the runner and keep him at second instead of allowing him to easily advance to third. Without that play, the inning could have gone differently.
From the top down, this organization has preached playing the game a certain way and owning the strike zone. No matter what name is on the back of the jersey, the name on the front plays a style that is never an easy out. This mentality has a complete buy-in from every player on the roster, and it shows.
Of course, manager A.J. Hinch deserves a ton of credit. He is steering the ship and managing personalities, which is easier said than done. Just like last season, Hinch is pushing the right buttons at the right time. Batting Andy Ibáñez third? He ended up hitting what would be the game-winning home run later that day.
At some point what might feel like luck gains a sample size that erases that title. The Tigers have earned the right to simply be listed amongst the good teams instead of being followed by a litany of excuses as to why they will eventually fail.
Top Overall Picks Performing
On more than one occasion, it looked like pitcher Casey Mize and first baseman Spencer Torkelson were going to either be traded or never reach their potential. Mize dealt with injuries and a so-so season, leaving his spot in the rotation to be questioned.
He came into spring training and immediately caught everyone’s attention. Through his first four starts, Mize has allowed more than one run in only a single outing and has gone at least 5.2 innings in each start. This is not the same pitcher who had 12 starts of 5.0 or fewer innings last season.
Although his 6.66 K/9 is similar to last year, Mize has a 25% or higher whiff rate on his top three pitches and better movement profiles on a number of his offerings. After only having three outings of more than five innings and four or fewer hits in all of 2024, Mize has already matched that total this season.
Torkelson struggled to the point of a demotion last season, and when the Tigers moved Keith to first base this year, it indicated that Torkelson’s spot on the team was far from secure. So far in 2025? He has been a completely different player.
A new batting stance and setup have allowed Torkelson to truly tap into his power potential. He’s already at seven home runs and 14 extra base hits while posting a career-best 92.6 mph average exit velocity. The same player who struggled with velocity is now hitting .288 off fastballs with a .538 slugging percentage and a ridiculous .735 xSLG.
Most importantly, Torkelson is doing exactly what he should be doing: pulling the ball in the air. In his previous two seasons, about 24% of his batted balls were pulled in the air. He is currently posting an air pull rate close to 34%.
Sure, he’s still going to strike out, but this is the best power we have seen from Torkelson, even considering his 31-home run season in 2023.
Pitching Success
We already know Mize has stepped up his game, but what about the rest of the rotation? Ace Tarik Skubal has once again an ERA under three (2.83) with a 2.89 FIP and already has a couple of memorable moments under his belt. All indications are he’s not slowing down and will once again headline a top-tier rotation.
Flaherty was left without a team late into spring before the Tigers welcomed him back with open arms on a team-friendly contract. All he’s done is pitch to a 2.63 ERA, 3.06 FIP, and continued to strike out batters at a 30% rate. This particular signing is looking like one that will not only pay off, but also be one of the better values from the offseason.
Rookie Jackson Jobe has not been perfect, walking too many batters and not producing the level of swing and miss we all expected. However, he’s learned to work out of jams, and with some luck on his side, he has a 2.70 ERA. I’m sure there will be some difficult moments, but the talent is there to blossom into much more as the season continues.
Reese Olson has had an up-and-down start to the season and is the only starter with an ERA over 4.00 (4.50). He’s tinkering with his pitch mix and using his four-seamer about 10% less and working in his sinker at a higher clip.
It might take Olson some more time to make the proper adjustments, but his four-seamer does have better characteristics than last year and is a pitch he needs to develop in order to take the next step.
The bullpen has been similar to last season. Closer is a bit of a mixed bag, but Tommy Kahnle is looking to cement his spot in the ninth and has picked up four saves while posting a 1.04 ERA. Lefties Brant Hurter and Tyler Holton have been excellent, and once again, Detroit’s bullpen continues to be successful without any big names filling innings.
Final Thoughts
I’m not sure if you will relate or not, but remember in the past when you just knew the Tigers would blow a certain lead or fail to come back in a big moment? That feeling has started to disappear. The team is starting to learn how to win, and it’s showing series by series.
Are they perfect? No. But, remember, the Tigers are playing with a number of players on the IL who would be on this roster. These are players who should join the fold sooner than later and raise the talent level by a fairly significant amount while also strengthening the depth.
We know the late July Tigers are sellers. Moving talent out, but never in. Well, keep in mind, the Tigers have a top-five farm system and will likely be in a position to buy. If a need is to be had, there are few teams in a better position to acquire the players they need than the Tigers. I’m not saying to count on it, but having that ammo is important.
Anyone who’s watched the Tigers over the past decade knows this team feels different. Smarter baseball, better managing, more talent, and an organizational system in place from top to bottom that produces more talent than what we are used to. It might be early, but Detroit is gearing up for a special summer.