What’s Behind the Powerhouse That is the Detroit Tigers?

Casey Mize has also seen his game take a jump. The flashes we saw in spring training have carried over to a career-best 7.38 K/9, 2.53 ERA, and 3.92 FIP before hitting the shelf with a hamstring injury. In his first seven starts, five have had one or fewer runs.

The Tigers needed a starter to step up, especially with free agent signee Alex Cobb out with injury, and Mize has done so. He’s still allowed a few home runs, but he’s walking less batters and surrendering less hits (1.00 WHIP) making those homers easier to stomach.

Development is not linear. Some players take longer than others and have speed bumps along the way. Even if Torkelson and Mize regress to some extent, you cannot take away what they have already provided this team. A needed lift, and boost of confidence, when they needed it.

Lastly, Zach McKinstry. The player who many thought would be a roster casualty has stepped into a starting role and has given the Tigers everything they need and more. Playing all over, great base running, fantastic at bats, and a 122 wRC+.

The entire story of unexpected standouts can be told simply by looking at the Tigers FanGraph WAR leaders. The top five are Skubal (1.8), Baez (1.4), McKinstry (1.3), Dingler (1.2) and Torkelson (1.2). Outside of Skubal, no one expected these names to be in the top five. Legitimate contributions from players who have stepped up in a big way.

Bullpen Excellence

Casual baseball fans are not going to know a lot of the names in the Tigers bullpen, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t been great. Of the eight bullpen arms currently on the roster, six have an ERA under 3.00. As a team, the Tigers have the third-best bullpen ERA in the league.