What’s Behind the Powerhouse That is the Detroit Tigers?
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the best teams in baseball to start 2025, and are suddenly looking like the favorites in the AL Central.
“A city that doesn’t care about the odds has a baseball team to match.”
This line, delivered by Tigers play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti during the improbable 2024 playoff run, perfectly encapsulates what the Tigers have been for the past 10 months. Anytime they look like they are out, the gritty Tigers claw back.
Players who we all thought were not going to contribute have flipped the script, highlighted by the moment Javier Baez had on Tuesday night.
His second three-run homer of the night, this one in walk-off fashion. No matter how Javy’s career pans out from here, we will all remember this particular night. Even if we look back on the contract in 20 years and say it was a mistake, there’s going to be a caveat in the discussion to mention whatever you want to describe this resurgence as.
I think I can speak for 99% of the fan base when I say Baez was seen as a sunk cost contract in which anything close to league average would be celebrated. After three straight years of steep decline, Javy was asked to fill center field due to injury and has helped not only fill a hole, but lift this team.
The Tigers’ 28-15 start, tied for the most wins in all of baseball, has made even the strongest doubters begin to take notice. Not a team built from former All-Stars and numerous big free agent contracts, but rather from homegrown talent and second chances.
A collection of other teams’ castoffs blended with Detroit’s first-rounders and former top prospects has led to an exciting start in the Motor City.
Players Finding their Best Version
Javy Baez is not the only Tigers to rise above expectations. Former first-overall picks Spencer Torkelson and Casey Mize have also found a level we have not consistently seen from them since putting on the English D.
Torkelson, who spent a chunk of last season in Triple-A Toledo, came into the season with a clear message from the front office. Hit or get replaced. The Gleyber Torres signing pushed Colt Keith to first base and Torkelson heard that message loud and clear.
A changed stance, or perhaps another wake-up call, has resulted in the 25-year-old surpassing his home run total from last year (10) by mid-May. His .240/.344/.526 slash, .286 ISO, and 142 wRC+ are all career bests. The Tigers needed a righty bat in the lineup and have found one from their former first-overall pick.
Casey Mize has also seen his game take a jump. The flashes we saw in spring training have carried over to a career-best 7.38 K/9, 2.53 ERA, and 3.92 FIP before hitting the shelf with a hamstring injury. In his first seven starts, five have had one or fewer runs.
The Tigers needed a starter to step up, especially with free agent signee Alex Cobb out with injury, and Mize has done so. He’s still allowed a few home runs, but he’s walking less batters and surrendering less hits (1.00 WHIP) making those homers easier to stomach.
Development is not linear. Some players take longer than others and have speed bumps along the way. Even if Torkelson and Mize regress to some extent, you cannot take away what they have already provided this team. A needed lift, and boost of confidence, when they needed it.
Lastly, Zach McKinstry. The player who many thought would be a roster casualty has stepped into a starting role and has given the Tigers everything they need and more. Playing all over, great base running, fantastic at bats, and a 122 wRC+.
The entire story of unexpected standouts can be told simply by looking at the Tigers FanGraph WAR leaders. The top five are Skubal (1.8), Baez (1.4), McKinstry (1.3), Dingler (1.2) and Torkelson (1.2). Outside of Skubal, no one expected these names to be in the top five. Legitimate contributions from players who have stepped up in a big way.
Bullpen Excellence
Casual baseball fans are not going to know a lot of the names in the Tigers bullpen, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t been great. Of the eight bullpen arms currently on the roster, six have an ERA under 3.00. As a team, the Tigers have the third-best bullpen ERA in the league.
This success has been found without what you and I would think of as a traditional closer. Three different pitchers – Will Vest, Tommy Kahnle, and Brant Hurter – have all recorded two or more saves.
The two offseason additions of Kahnle and John Brebbia each have a sub-3.00 ERA and have given the Tigers important innings. Kanhle more so than Brebbia, as Kanhle has been utilizing his almost exclusive change-up repertoire in high-leverage situations.
Former minor league starters Brant Hurter and Brenan Hanifee have filled a number of roles from bulk innings to high leverage, each relying heavily on their sinker to produce groundballs and keep runs off the board. Even the guys who have bounced up and down from Triple-A, Chase Lee, Sean Guenther, and Tyler Owens, have looked the part.
Veteran Will Vest, who has been a bullpen fixture since the 2022 season, is finally starting to get the flowers he deserves. A 1.89 ERA and 2.58 FIP while being one of, if not the, most reliable arm out of the bullpen. It’s not a fluke, either. We are in the midst of a third consecutive sub-3.00 FIP and ERA season from Vest.
Tarik Skubal is On Another Level
You know things are going right when Skubal doesn’t have to be the first thing mentioned in a piece like this. I’ll be the first to admit, I was preparing for a slight step back from Skubal.
Not because I thought last year was the best we’d ever see from him, but repeating a season of that level is rare, statistically speaking.
Well, I was right. He’s not repeating that level. He’s surpassing it.
|ERA
|FIP
|K/9
|BB/9
|Avg. Exit Velo
|Barrel %
|2024
|2.39
|2.49
|10.69
|1.64
|87.4 mph
|6.7%
|2025
|2.08
|2.12
|11.3
|0.94
|85.5 mph
|5.1%
After winning the Cy Young last season, Skubal is looking to add another to his collection. We all know how competitive he is and his willingness to attack the zone is fun to watch, because few can hit his stuff.
Living in the zone is risky unless you have the type of movement Skubal has. Even when batters do make contact, and 85.5 mph exit velocity will rarely lead to damage. Considering he’s rarely walking batters, only five in 47.2 innings, teams have not been able to score but one at a time.
After allowing four runs and three runs in his first two starts, Skubal has only allowed more than one run a single time. His most recent outing outing was a thing of beauty, 12 strikeouts and 32 swing and misses shows just how unhittable he can be.
A lot of Skubal’s success is due to his devastating changeup, a pitch he uses to attack righty bats. Batters are hitting .156 with two extra base hits, both doubles. Oh yeah, they are swinging and missing on the pitch at a 48.6% clip. Goofy.
Not to sound dramatic, but we we are seeing from Skubal is truly special. If there was ever appointment television, it’s a Skubal start. A bulldog mentality who is truly not afraid of any batter makes for great entertainment.
Coaching Staff and Front Office
Let’s not forget to give some love to the coaching staff and front office. The way A.J. Hinch has managed this team, especially while missing a few key pieces, is nothing short of incredible. Watching him put Angels Manager Ron Washington in a pretzel multiple times on the last road trip was a great display of what Hinch brings to this team.
Rarely do I feel like the wrong move was made, a pitcher left in too long, or a lineup is constructed without a detailed plan. The rest of the coaching staff, especially the pitching coaches, deserve their recognition as well. Third Base coach Joey Cora has made better decisions with the teams base running compared to last season, as well.
Scott Harris and the rest of the front office did not get off on the right foot with a portion of the fan base when they took over, but have started to win them over now. Trey Sweeney, a Yankees and Dodgers castoff, was responsible for a two-out RBI single to keep the Tigers alive on Tuesday. Without that, Javy doesn’t get his walk-off.
Sweeney has been a solid shortstop and is now up to a 109 wRC+, by far the best production the Tigers have had out of a shortstop in years. If nothing else, he’s a capable placeholder until the next wave of prospects come up.
Brining back Jack Flaherty on the type of deal that can’t really hurt the Tigers was a win. He’s pitched well, struggled the past two starts, but still is worth the money and has provided the Tigers with important innings.
The Gleyber Torres deal is looking like a steal. A .299/.368/.470 slash, five home runs, 140 wRC+, and only a 9% strikeout rate have been great for the top third of the lineup. Detroit has helped him focus on contact more and less on power, and what do you know, they are getting both. At only $15 million, great value for an important bat.
Perhaps the best move was the one’s they didn’t make. Keeping Torkelson, McKinstry, Baez and so on. Without those players the Tigers look like a different team.
Was every move perfect? Of course not. You could argue another move needs to be made. Missing out on Bregman hurt, but that’s life. What’s important is the front office has shown they know what they are doing and are capable. Maybe a low bar, but plenty of fan bases wish they could say that.
Final Thoughts
I know this has been focused on all sunshine and rainbows. No, the season is not as perfect as I have made it sound, but for a team and fanbase who sold at last deadline and have not had much to cheer about other than the last 9-10 months, we need to celebrate what the Tigers have become.
Detroit is going to hit a rough spell. A losing streak. More injuries, player regression, and frustrating moments. All teams do. How they bounce back, plug holes, and correct course will tell us just how good of a team the Tigers have.
Considering how lousy the Tigers have started most seasons in recent history, enjoy what is happening now. Soak it in and be a fan. There’s time to discuss the shortcomings if, and when, they come. But for now, enjoy what is looking like a special summer in Detroit.