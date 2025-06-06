Gleyber Torres Was Exactly What the Detroit Tigers Needed

via Baseball Savant

The improved contact and eye for the zone are not exactly the Tigers’ workings, but a continuing trend for Torres over the past three seasons. Obviously, swinging at fewer pitches out of the zone is always a good thing. But, not chasing will also make pitchers work back into counts and often times rely on their fastball, a pitch that Torres does most of his damage on.

So far this season, Torres has a .311 average, .466 slugging percentage, and an average exit velocity of 93.1 mph off velocity. All but one of his home runs have come off fastballs. This type of production is not new, either. Last season, he hit .294 on fastballs, and in 2023, he hit .290. In that season, 21 of his 25 home runs came off fastballs.

Not only is Torres making elite contact, but he’s also combining that contact with more favorable launch angles, specifically on fastballs. He’s almost doubled his barrel rate (11.5%), but a huge difference has been in his attack angles.

I know this might seem too in the weeds or fishing for something, but ideal attack angle percentage measures the rate at which a player’s attack angle falls between five and twenty degrees, which often leads to the best results. Against fastballs, Torres has swung at an ideal attack angle 62.2% of the time, compared to only 50% last season.

So, to return to human words instead of stats, Torres’ elite ability to not chase out of the zone has led to him seeing more favorable pitches in the zone, allowing him to make more swings on pitches he can do damage on.

This level of play and the type of hitter we are seeing this season isn’t just a flash in the pan either. Torres has had past seasons with similar enough metrics and success to believe his hot start is his true ability and not closer to just good luck.